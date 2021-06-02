Marvellous mood music for the mind

MIXING IT UP: Parichay

By: Manju Chandran

PARICHAY’S NEW ALBUM BLENDS DIVERSE GENRES

by ASJAD NAZIR

A COOL career has seen popular Canadian artist Parichay mix up super singles and

awesome albums with some brilliant Bollywood releases.

The talented singer, composer and music producer has connected with a wide crosssection of listeners around the world with an awesome ability to glide between genres.

This natural talent to effortlessly embrace different genres is apparent in his latest album MOODZ, which sees the versatile singer deliver diverse songs and collaborate with world-class talents. He has described the 10-track release as his best to date and it does exactly what it says in the title by delivering different musical moods, which include soul, desi hip-hop, Latin, EDM and Bollywood. The album is accompanied by eye-catching music videos.

Eastern Eye caught up with Parichay to discuss his new album MOODZ, why it was important for him to work with artists at the top of their game and future plans.

What led you towards recording your album MOODZ?

My last album was out in 2015 and since then I’ve done Bollywood soundtracks and singles, but I’ve been wanting to put out an album with a completely different sound and give the fans music they can vibe to for a long time to come. MOODZ is a result of a rollercoaster of emotions, vibes and moods I’ve dealt with, since the latter half of 2018.

Tell us more about the album?

I like to say that MOODZ has 10 moods, not songs. Every song represents a different mood and in addition to the lyrics, it is a fusion of different genres of music as well. There is something for everyone on this album. It has soulful songs, love songs, dance songs, both desi and western, as well as a desi hip hop banger.

How does this project compare to others you have done?

I’ve always maintained my fusion sound but over the years my production has gotten a lot better and so has my songwriting, composing and singing. Overall, MOODZ is hands down my best music till date. There is a lot more maturity in this record overall.

You have collaborated with some great artists on the album. How did you decide whom to work with?

For me, the song is always the boss! Once I have a scratch track that I think has potential, I vibe to it 100 times and try to visualise where it should end up. Then I look at which artist would be a good fit musically that can potentially help elevate the song by bringing their unique vibe to it. The direction of the album also dictates the mixing and mastering engineers that would be the best fit.

How important was it for you to work with really great singers on the duets?

Very important! I like working with artists that are genuinely musical and passionate about their art. Also, when a co-singer has a good range and foundation, it takes away any limitations I need to keep in mind while composing. This creative freedom helps me push boundaries.

Who are you hoping connects with the songs on the album?

Literally anyone that is open to new music. (Laughs) If you understand Hindi, all I can say is give MOODZ a listen and chances are you’ll stay.

Which of the songs is closest to your heart?

Din Dhal Gaya. Because I sang that song in one take during a dark period in my life. You will hear the pain and rawness in that track.

How are you able to generate so much emotion with your singing?

First off all, thank you! It’s all about the vibe and energy for me. I can’t record a sad song if I’m in a super happy mood and vice versa. Overall, though, when the composition and lyrics ooze emotion, it is a lot easier to get into the vibe.

What is your musical master plan going forward?

I am making the best music of my life at the moment and have a massive bank of songs and beats. I’m all about dropping new music and new collaborations this year. (Laughs) Beyond that, I’d just do it, rather than announce plans.

You have done some amazing collaborations, including on this album, but is there anyone you would love to work with in the future?

Honestly, there are way too many to name, but it’d be dope to collaborate with Maluma.

You are a versatile singer, but which genre do you enjoy most?

Hip hop and soul all day!

How much are you looking forward to performing live again after lockdown lifts?

Being on stage is my greatest high and I miss it like you wouldn’t believe, but this is a good time to put out good music. And once things open up again, the tours will be incredible.

What music dominates your playlist?

Melodic trap.

What inspires you musically?

MOODZ, genres, sounds, situations and life experiences.

Why should we pick up the new album?

If everything I’ve mentioned above caught your interest in even the smallest way, you should definitely give it a listen. I’m confident you won’t be disappointed. And once you do, visit Instagram: @ParichayOnline and let me know