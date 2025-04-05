Margot Robbie’s Yorkshire hotel getaway during 'Wuthering Heights' shoot grabs attention

The Yorkshire Dales were buzzing with film crews and famous faces recently as Hollywood descended on the moors for a fresh take on Wuthering Heights. Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, and director Emerald Fennell were spotted shooting scenes for the upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic in North Yorkshire’s scenic landscapes.

Between takes, the cast found comfort at Simonstone Hall in Hawes, a historic country house hotel that became their temporary home. Known for its scenic views and old-world cosy charm, the hotel hosted the likes of Robbie and Fennell, who were seen enjoying everything from hot tubs and firepits to traditional afternoon tea. Robbie reportedly left a handwritten thank-you note for staff, calling them “the best.”

The hotel, which has recently earned a spot on The Times & Sunday Times list of the UK’s best places to stay in 2025, was praised for its warm hospitality and stunning setting. Staff described the stay as lively and memorable, with the actors and crew making the most of their downtime, complete with Sunday roasts and chats by the fire.

The production wasn’t limited to one location, though. Scenes were filmed across Arkengarthdale, Swaledale, and Low Row, with Robbie even spotted in a wedding dress while shooting a key scene. Though the gown drew criticism for being out of sync with the era, fans remain excited to see her interpretation of Cathy Earnshaw opposite Elordi’s Heathcliff.

Also joining the cast is rising actor Owen Cooper, who plays the younger Heathcliff. Director Fennell, known for Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, returns to familiar territory with Elordi, having worked with him before.

Local residents caught glimpses of the stars between scenes, from Robbie introducing her baby to the hotel’s peacocks and pigs to rumours of her driving a vintage tractor. Other crew members stayed at the nearby Charles Bathurst Inn and reportedly brought a friendly buzz to the usually quiet villages.

The film is expected to release in February 2026, with hopes that it sparks renewed interest in Emily Brontë’s legacy. Nearby Haworth, home to the Brontë Parsonage Museum, is already anticipating a new wave of visitors. Museum director Rebecca Yorke said adaptations like this one help introduce Brontë’s work to new generations, ensuring her writing continues to resonate nearly two centuries on.