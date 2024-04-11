Margot Robbie, Hasbro plan new movie based on ‘Monopoly’ game

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie, known for her roles in films such as Barbie and I, Tonya, will bring the long-awaited project to fruition with her production company, LuckyChap, and Lionsgate.

In a statement, LuckyChap expressed enthusiasm for the project, referring to it as “a top property” and a major opportunity. Lionsgate’s film chief, Adam Fogelson, shared the company’s excitement, anticipating the film becoming Robbie’s “next blockbuster.”

LuckyChap Productions, founded in 2014, has been responsible for successful films such as Promising Young Woman and Saltburn and TV shows such as Maid and Dollface. The company’s mission is to broaden the scope of female-driven stories and female storytellers in Hollywood.

In 2023, LuckyChap achieved remarkable success with Barbie, which earned over $1.4 billion at the global box office and received eight Oscar nominations. The company’s recent comedy, My Old Ass, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to favourable reviews and was acquired by Amazon for release.

Robbie and her team, including her husband and producing partner Tom Ackerley, are also planning an R-rated Christmas comedy titled Naughty with director Olivia Wilde. Additionally, LuckyChap will adapt the long-running video game The Sims for the screen.

Efforts to turn Monopoly into a movie have been made numerous times in the past. In 2008, director Ridley Scott was briefly attached to a comedy version of the game, focusing on a tycoon reminiscent of Donald Trump. In 2019, Kevin Hart was set to star in a film directed by Tim Story. However, the details of the new version of the movie remain unclear.

The news of the Monopoly film was unveiled at CinemaCon, an event that gathers exhibitors and celebrities in Las Vegas. Lionsgate also announced plans for a new interpretation of The Blair Witch Project involving the horror specialists at Blumhouse.

This project marks another milestone in Robbie’s career as both an actress and producer. She has steadily built a reputation for backing innovative and impactful projects through LuckyChap. By taking on the Monopoly film, she is set to add another distinctive venture to her impressive portfolio.

Given LuckyChap’s track record of successful films and its commitment to diverse and powerful storytelling, the Monopoly film could offer a fresh and entertaining take on the classic board game. Fans of Robbie’s work and the game itself will likely anticipate this film with great interest.

While details about the film’s plot and cast are yet to be revealed, the partnership between Robbie’s LuckyChap and Hasbro promises an exciting cinematic experience. With Robbie at the helm, the Monopoly film is set to bring a new twist to a familiar and much-loved game.