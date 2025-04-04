Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Manoj Kumar passes away at 87, marking the end of Bollywood’s golden patriotic era

The iconic actor-director, known for Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti, spent his final years battling illness and surrounded by family.

Manoj Kumar

A legendary face of Indian cinema — Manoj Kumar’s timeless contributions shaped Bollywood’s golden patriotic era

Instagram/1000thingsinludhiana
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Manoj Kumar, an icon, a key figure in Hindi cinema’s golden era and a face that came to represent India’s patriotic spirit on screen, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87. He had been unwell for several years and breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar's childhood was shaped by the partition and displacement. His family's move to Delhi eventually led him to Mumbai, where his fascination for cinema began. Watching Dilip Kumar in Shabnam set the course for his life as an actor. He adopted the screen name “Manoj” in homage to that role.

Manoj KumarLegendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away at 87, leaving behind an unmatched legacy of patriotic cinemaInstagram/1000thingsinludhiana


Kumar began his film journey in the late 1950s, gradually climbing the ladder with movies like Hariyali Aur Rasta, Woh Kaun Thi? and Do Badan. But it was the 1965 film Shaheed, based on Bhagat Singh’s life, that gave a glimpse of the themes that would come to define him. That same year, a meeting with then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who had just coined “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” inspired Kumar to direct Upkar, a film that made him a household name.



With Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and later Kranti, Kumar carved out a space in Hindi cinema that few have occupied. These films went on to become a part of India’s cultural fabric. The track “Mere Desh Ki Dharti” from Upkar remains a staple on Independence Day playlists even today.

Manoj KumarFans and admirers mourn the loss of Manoj Kumar, whose films once stirred the nation’s soulInstagram/1000thingsinludhiana


His work earned him the title "Bharat Kumar" from the public and the highest honours from the industry, including the Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

In his final years, Kumar was mostly out of the public eye, battling age-related illnesses. His son, Kunal Goswami, shared that the veteran actor found joy in his grandchildren and stayed closely connected to family, despite his declining health.

Manoj KumarBollywood bids farewell to its ‘Bharat Kumar’ — a cinematic icon who defined an eraInstagram/1000thingsinludhiana


Leaders and artists across India paid tribute, with Prime Minister Modi calling him an “icon of Indian cinema” whose films “ignited a spirit of national pride.”

Manoj KumarThe nation remembers Manoj Kumar, whose stories of sacrifice and pride became part of India’s cultural memoryInstagram/1000thingsinludhiana


Manoj Kumar’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, with the last rites to be held at Pawan Hans in Mumbai. His legacy, however, lives on in celluloid, in song, and in the hearts of generations who saw India through his lens.

bharat kumarbollywood iconhindi cinemajai kisanpadma shripurab aur paschimupkar filmkranti filmmanoj kumar

Related News

snowstorm across England
UK

Weather forecast warns of mid-April snowstorm across England

'Staff sickness still high at Birmingham hospitals'
UK

'Staff sickness still high at Birmingham hospitals'

Gurdip Thandi
Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India relations
UK

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India relations

Varada Sethu’s sci-fi rise from 'Andor' to 'Doctor Who'
Entertainment

Varada Sethu’s sci-fi rise from 'Andor' to 'Doctor Who'

More For You

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli: The visionary filmmaker redefines storytelling with his latest ambitious project

Getty Images

SS Rajamouli slams two-part format of Indian movies, to chart a different path with SSMB29

SS Rajamouli has decided to take a new approach to storytelling with his upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Known for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema, the director has opted to move away from the two-part format that he popularised with Baahubali. Instead, he is crafting a single, expansive narrative for this ambitious project, which is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2027.

The decision to keep the story within one film was made early in the project’s development. A source close to the production revealed that Rajamouli believes the two-part format has been overused by filmmakers as a way to maximise profits rather than serve the story. With this film, he aims to break that trend by presenting a complete and compelling narrative in a single instalment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon promises ‘fresh’ take on James Bond while honouring legacy

The next era of 'James Bond'

Getty

Amazon promises ‘fresh’ take on James Bond while honouring legacy

The future of James Bond is taking shape under new ownership, with Amazon MGM pledging a "fresh" yet respectful approach to the iconic spy franchise. As speculation mounts over who will step into the role of James Bond, the studio has reassured fans that it remains committed to upholding Bond’s rich legacy while steering the franchise in a new direction.

A landmark acquisition

The James Bond films, long controlled by the fiercely protective Broccoli family, saw a major shift earlier this year when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson agreed to relinquish creative control. Amazon MGM’s reported $1 billion (£760 million) acquisition of the rights surprised many within the industry, raising questions about the franchise’s future under new leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme is under investigation for alleged involvement with trafficked women

Getty Images

Jean-Claude Van Damme accused of having sex with trafficked women given as ‘gift’, investigation  begins

Jean-Claude Van Damme is facing allegations in Romania over claims that he knowingly engaged in sexual activities with trafficked women. A criminal complaint has been lodged against the 64-year-old action star, accusing him of accepting five Romanian women as a "gift" from a group currently under investigation for human trafficking and organised crime.

Jean-Claude Van DammeRomanian authorities accuse Van Damme of engaging in sexual activities with exploited womenGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosamund Pike’s Hilarious James Bond Love Scene Blunder

Rosamund Pike and Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day – The actress recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes mishap from their romantic scene

Instagram/Reddit

Rosamund Pike reveals mortifying James Bond love scene mishap: "I thought I was waxing Pierce Brosnan’s chest!"

Rosamund Pike has revealed a hilarious mix-up from her time filming Die Another Day alongside Pierce Brosnan. While shooting a romantic scene, the young actress believed she was accidentally waxing Brosnan’s chest, but the truth was far less painful.

During a recent conversation on David Tennant’s podcast, Pike spoke about her first major Hollywood role as Miranda Frost in the 2002 James Bond film. At just 22, she was still new to the industry and unfamiliar with some behind-the-scenes tricks of the trade, including the use of nipple covers and body tape during intimate scenes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kanye West admits to tracking wife Bianca Censori after her escape in explosive new song

Kanye West’s explosive new track Bianca reveals shocking details about his crumbling marriage, tracking allegations, and family feud

Getty Images

Kanye West admits to tracking wife Bianca Censori after her escape in explosive new song

Kanye West has once again thrown himself into controversy, this time through his latest track, Bianca. The song, which dropped on DJ Akademiks’ platform, offers a raw, unfiltered look into his crumbling marriage with Bianca Censori. In the lyrics, West reveals shocking details about her alleged escape, her attempt to have him institutionalised, and his efforts to track her down. The track has sparked outrage and concern, drawing comparisons to real-life psychological thrillers and high-profile celebrity scandals.

West’s lyrics suggest that his wife reached a breaking point and felt she had no choice but to flee. He raps:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc