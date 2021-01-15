Mani Ratnam onboards Prakash Raj for an important role in Ponniyin Selvan - EasternEye
Trending Now

Mani Ratnam onboards Prakash Raj for an important role in Ponniyin Selvan


Prakash Raj (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)
Prakash Raj (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh



Eminent filmmaker Mani Ratnam has roped in seasoned actor Prakash Raj to play an important role in his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Made under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the big-ticket period drama is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical period based fictional novel of the same name.

Prakash Raj took to micro-blogging website Twitter to share the news that he has started shooting for the forthcoming film. “On the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. A journey with the master which started 25 years back from Iruvar continues. The joy of unlearning, finding new horizons. Bliss and blessed,” wrote the talented actor.

Prakash Raj and Mani Ratnam first collaborated on the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, a political drama which is also remembered for launching the acting career of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Interestingly, Ponniyin Selvan also features the former Miss World in a powerful role. The other cast members include Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Mohan Babu.



The film went on floors in 2019 in Thailand, where the first schedule was filmed for over 90 days. Its shoot came to a grinding halt when India went into a complete lockdown in March 2020 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The team resumed shooting last week in a set built in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The entire cast and crew got tested for Covid-19 before joining the sets to commence the shoot. It was after everybody tested negative for the virus that the team resumed shooting.

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman is composing music for the much-awaited film. The film will have 12 songs. Ravi Varman is attached to it as a cinematographer.



Ponniyin Selvan is expected to hit the marquee towards the end of the year or early 2022. Keep visiting this space for more updates.








Most Popular

Shah Rukh Khan wishes his fans Happy New Year, says ‘See you on the big screen in 2021’

Cobra teaser: Chiyaan Vikram is all set to take us into the intriguing world of mathematics

India skipper Rahane says battling draw 'as good as winning'

Tiger Shroff announces his second single titled Casanova

Depleted India out to breach Australia's Gabba fortress



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×