Website Logo
  • Monday, February 21, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968

Arts and Culture

Manchester Museum to reopen next year

Manchester Museum’s new galleries include an exhibition hall set to host the ‘Golden Mummies of Egypt’.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A POPULAR Manchester attraction reopens in a year’s time, following a £15-million refurbishment.

Manchester Museum, a part of Manchester University, will reopen in February 2023 after completion of the final phase of its multimillion-pound “Hello Future” project.

It will see the addition of a two-storey extension and reconfiguration of the building’s internal space.

New galleries include an exhibition hall set to host the “Golden Mummies of Egypt”.

Living World Gallery, Manchester Museum (Before Shut Down)
Living World Gallery, Manchester Museum (Before Shut Down)

There will also be a Belonging Gallery, the Lee Kai Hung Chinese Culture Gallery and, in partnership with the British Museum, a South Asia Gallery. The latter is the first ever permanent exhibition space in the UK dedicated to exploring the stories, experiences and contributions of south Asian communities.

Manchester Museum Mineralogy Gallery (Before shut down)
Manchester Museum Mineralogy Gallery (Before shut down)

The museum’s approach to sustainability and inclusion will also change, with much material being recycled and facilities like Changing Places toilets and prayer spaces being included.

Museum director Esme Ward commented how despite pandemic challenges, “our team and partners have never lost faith in our vision for a reimagined Manchester Museum that is more caring, inclusive and imaginative.”

Ward added, “We’re incredibly grateful to our visitors and communities for their patience while we undergo this huge transformation, and we can’t wait to reopen our doors in 2023.”

The project’s supported through Arts Council England Funding, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The University of Manchester and generous philanthropic supporters.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Getting Leicester’s Ugandan Asians to tell their own stories
Big Interview
Neil Bhatt: Redefining the TV hero
Music
Soulful Asian sounds of a Scandinavian music star
Arts and Culture
Kiran Raj: Always ready for a great performance
Arts and Culture
Harpreet Bansal hits new musical peaks with Parvat
My Pod
My playlist – Shabam
My Top Ten
The top 10 Nutan movies
Big Interview
An audience with Adnan Siddiqui
INTERVIEWS
Empowering brown women
Entertainment
The rise of underworld brothel madam Gangubai Kathiawadi
Entertainment
Delnaaz Irani’s Top 10 Films
Entertainment
Namish Taneja’s beautiful journey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Manchester Museum to reopen next year
Getting Leicester’s Ugandan Asians to tell their own stories
Zaira Wasim reacts to ongoing hijab row; calls ban on…
Hinduja Global wins UK Health Security Agency contract
Yami Gautam on playing Naina in her latest release A…
Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE