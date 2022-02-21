Manchester Museum to reopen next year

Manchester Museum’s new galleries include an exhibition hall set to host the ‘Golden Mummies of Egypt’.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A POPULAR Manchester attraction reopens in a year’s time, following a £15-million refurbishment.



Manchester Museum, a part of Manchester University, will reopen in February 2023 after completion of the final phase of its multimillion-pound “Hello Future” project.



It will see the addition of a two-storey extension and reconfiguration of the building’s internal space.



New galleries include an exhibition hall set to host the “Golden Mummies of Egypt”.





There will also be a Belonging Gallery, the Lee Kai Hung Chinese Culture Gallery and, in partnership with the British Museum, a South Asia Gallery. The latter is the first ever permanent exhibition space in the UK dedicated to exploring the stories, experiences and contributions of south Asian communities.

The museum’s approach to sustainability and inclusion will also change, with much material being recycled and facilities like Changing Places toilets and prayer spaces being included.



Museum director Esme Ward commented how despite pandemic challenges, “our team and partners have never lost faith in our vision for a reimagined Manchester Museum that is more caring, inclusive and imaginative.”



Ward added, “We’re incredibly grateful to our visitors and communities for their patience while we undergo this huge transformation, and we can’t wait to reopen our doors in 2023.”



The project’s supported through Arts Council England Funding, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The University of Manchester and generous philanthropic supporters.