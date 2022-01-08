Man jailed for killing father with cricket bat

By: Pramod Thomas

A man who beat his father to death with a cricket bat and a metal dog bowl has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years, reported the BBC.

Phillip Badwal, 25, had denied murdering his father but changed his plea on Wednesday (5).

Santokh Singh, 59, known as Charlie, was attacked by his son Phillip Badwal, 25, at their home in Airedale Road, Bradford, on 30 November 2020.

According to the report, Bradford Crown Court heard Badwal, who was on bail at the time of the attack, inflicted “unspeakable violence” after an argument with his father.

Singh, who had worked as a publican and an engineer, suffered extensive skull fractures, fractures to his face and nose and a broken leg during the 20-minute attack at the family home.

Judge Jonathan Rose described the murder as “a savage, brutal and prolonged attack on a defenceless and vulnerable man”.

The court heard Badwal had previously subjected his father to threats and violence and had forced him to go out and buy drugs for him as well as pay off drug debts.

The day before the attack Singh had gone with relatives to see a new flat, having said how unhappy he had been in the family home.

After the attack, Badwal called drug dealer numbers instead of emergency services.

He also tried to cover his tracks by throwing the cricket bat over a neighbour’s fence, disposing of his phone and telling police his father had come home that morning badly injured.

Barrister Peter Moulson QC said Badwal’s addiction to drugs was the root cause of the offending and his client could not recall what had happened in the house.

At the time of the attack, he was on bail for his involvement in multiple street robberies and was jailed for five years at Leicester Crown Court in May.

“Badwal unleashed a serious and sustained assault on his father in the house that they shared, leaving him with injuries which were to sadly prove fatal,” Det Supt Tony Nicholson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Rather than seek urgent medical attention for his seriously injured father, Badwal contacted drug dealers before finally ringing the emergency services, who, despite their best efforts, were unable to revive Singh.”