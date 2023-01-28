Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Man in court over alleged plot to bomb Yorkshire RAF base

Mohammad Farooq, who was allegedly inspired by radical Islam, was said to have built a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilograms (30 pounds) of a homemade low-explosive mixture, and a length of fuse.

By: Melvin Samuel

A 27-year-old student nurse from northern England appeared in court Friday charged with terrorism after allegedly being found with a pressure cooker bomb intended to attack an air base.

Prosecutors told the court that Mohammad Farooq, 27, had carried out “hostile reconnaissance” of a Yorkshire Royal Air Force (RAF) base earlier this month with the intent of carrying out a “lone wolf” attack.

Farooq, who was allegedly inspired by radical Islam, was said to have built a viable bomb made from a pressure cooker, 13.7 kilograms (30 pounds) of a homemade low-explosive mixture, and a length of fuse.

He was arrested last Friday at the Leeds hospital where he worked and appeared before London’s Westminster Magistrates’ court via video link, wearing a grey tracksuit.

Farooq, who is charged with one count of engaging in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He also faces a charge of possessing an explosive substance and a further count of possessing an imitation firearm.

“An extensive and thorough investigation has led to the charges brought,” said Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, head of counter-terrorism policing in the region.

“These enquiries have confirmed our initial assessment that this was an isolated incident.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Man convicted of strangulating, raping woman in Birmingham woodland
News
The right time to eat apples as per Ayurveda
News
India’s Gautam Adani: Asia’s richest man in the eye of a storm
News
Racism ‘systemic’ in Britain: UN experts
News
UK mulls permitting foreign students to work longer hours
News
Meet Navjot Sawhney and Khalid Raza – winners of Rishi Sunak’s Points of Light award
News
Derby man who shot dead businessman in botched Birmingham robbery gets life sentence
News
Indian envoy celebrates ‘remarkable’ Indian Constitution on Republic Day
News
UK soft drink taxes associated with decreased obesity in girls
HEADLINE STORY
Adani slammed by $48bn stock rout, clouding record share sale
News
Police charge man with terrorism after arrest at Leeds hospital
News
Young crypto-millionaire’s Aidi R8 defaced with swear words in Leeds
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW