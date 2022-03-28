East London murder: Man charged with Yasmin Begum’s death while her children were at school

Yasmin Begum (Photo: Met Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

DETECTIVES investigating the death of Yasmin Begum in East London have charged a man with murder.



Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, who was arrested on Sunday (27) has also been charged with burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation, Met Police said in a statement on Monday (28).



Begum, 40, was allegedly stabbed to death at her Bethnal Green home on Thursday (24) when her two children were at school.



Police were called to Globe Road after school staff raised the alarm when Begum did not arrive to pick up her children.



Officers attended the address along with London Ambulance Service and found her with stab injuries.



“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Scotland Yard said.



A special post-mortem was carried out on Saturday (26) and the cause of death was established as multiple sharp force injuries.



Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to lead the investigation, the statement said.



Detective chief inspector Laurence Smith said the police are working “around the clock” to get to the bottom of the murder case.



Begum’s killing took a year after the murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, an incident that sparked protests and raised questions about the safety of women.



Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has been jailed for life.