  • Wednesday, December 01, 2021
Entertainment

Makers to unveil RRR trailer on December 3

RRR Poster (Photo credit: RRRMovie/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s next magnum-opus RRR will be unveiled on December 3, the makers have announced. The much-awaited film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles while Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have special cameos.

Touted to be one of the biggest Indian motion pictures of 2022, RRR has a lot of expectations riding on it. The makers have been sharing a host of promotional content, including posters and songs which give audiences a glimpse into the captivating world that Rajamouli has created.

The makers have now announced that the trailer launch of RRR will be accompanied by an event on December 3. “It is going to be one of the biggest events and trailer launches of the year, because post-pandemic, it is for the first time Bollywood and South industry are coming together to launch something,” read the official statement.

The grand launch will witness the presence of a number of actors from Bollywood and Tollywood. It will feature Junior NTR and Ram Charan from Telugu cinema, and Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt among others from Bollywood. Rajamouli, along with his other technicians, will also grace the event.

Sharing a new poster along with the release date of the film, the makers announced the date on which the trailer will be out. “Get ready for the BIGGEST BLAST… TRAILER out on December 3rd. Don’t keep calm, let the celebrations begin!” read the tweet from the official handle of RRR.

Produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR is set to enter cinemas on January 7, 2022.

Eastern Eye

;

