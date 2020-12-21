Makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 unveil a new poster, announce the teaser release date

Murtuza Iqbal
A couple of days ago, K.G.F director Prashanth Neel had posted on social media that on 21st December 2020, they have a treat for all the fans of the film. Well, today, the makers have unveiled the new poster of K.G.F: Chapter 2 featuring Yash and have announced the teaser release date.
Neel posted on Instagram, “A glance into the Empire💥 It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube channel….. @VKiragandur @thenameisyash @duttsanjay @officialraveenatandon @srinidhi_shetty @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography.”
View this post on Instagram
K.G.F: Chapter 1 had released on 21st December 2018, and had done great business at the box office. Well, it was a Kannada film, but even the dubbed versions had done well. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the movie.
K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars two big names from Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. On their respective birthdays this year, the makers had unveiled the first look posters of both the actors.
View this post on Instagram
Well, yesterday, after wrapping up the climax shoot, Prashanth Neel had posted on Instagram, “Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥The best team hands down!! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life⚔ @thenameisyash a treat to work with always🔥 An end to the climax shoot👏 Cant wait for the world to watch #KGFCHAPTER2 only on the big screen🙏.”
View this post on Instagram