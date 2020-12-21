Trending Now

Makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 unveil a new poster, announce the teaser release date


K.G.F: Chapter 2 poster (Photo from Prashanth Neel's Instagram)
K.G.F: Chapter 2 poster (Photo from Prashanth Neel's Instagram)

Murtuza Iqbal



A couple of days ago, K.G.F director Prashanth Neel had posted on social media that on 21st December 2020, they have a treat for all the fans of the film. Well, today, the makers have unveiled the new poster of K.G.F: Chapter 2 featuring Yash and have announced the teaser release date.

Neel posted on Instagram, “A glance into the Empire💥 It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube channel….. @VKiragandur @thenameisyash @duttsanjay @officialraveenatandon @srinidhi_shetty @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography.”

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel)



K.G.F: Chapter 1 had released on 21st December 2018, and had done great business at the box office. Well, it was a Kannada film, but even the dubbed versions had done well. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the movie.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars two big names from Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. On their respective birthdays this year, the makers had unveiled the first look posters of both the actors.

 



View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prashanth Neel (@prashanthneel)

Well, yesterday, after wrapping up the climax shoot, Prashanth Neel had posted on Instagram, “Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥The best team hands down!! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life⚔ @thenameisyash a treat to work with always🔥 An end to the climax shoot👏 Cant wait for the world to watch #KGFCHAPTER2 only on the big screen🙏.”







Most Popular

Bipasha Basu on 14 years of Dhoom 2: The experience of prepping and shooting for this film was simply amazing

Deepika Padukone to play an agent in Pathan?

Karan Johar on 19 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Thank you for all memes, memories and moments

Exclusive: “Portraying the lead in Jai Shree Krishna was my proudest moment,” says TV star Kritika Sharma

BAME-led organisations in the UK to get £7m funding boost