Makers of Chhalaang drop new poster ahead of trailer release

The makers of Chhalaang on Friday shared a brand-new poster of their upcoming film ahead of its trailer launch on Saturday. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in central characters, the movie is set to premiere on 13th November on leading streaming media platform Amazon Prime Video.







Unveiling the new poster of the inspirational social comedy set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Rajkummar Rao wrote on his Instagram account, “Get, set, Chhalaang! Trailer out tomorrow. Watch Montu Masterji and team on Prime Video.”

In the poster, Rao is seen hustling on the ground as he is trying his best to reach the finish line. Bharucha and other children from the school use all their might to stop him from doing so. The Stree (2018) actor plays the role of a school sports teacher in the movie.

This is the first time when Rajkummar Rao will share the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha. In addition to Rao and Bharucha, Chhalaang also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun, and Jatin Sarna in important characters.







Directed by award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang has faced quite a delay in its release. The film was originally made for theatres and was set to enter cinemas in March. However, the Coronavirus pandemic and the various restrictions it brought along sent all plans for a toss. The film is now set to release digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

Chhalaang is Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s fifth film together after Shahid (2012), CityLights (2014), Aligarh (2015), and Omerta (2017). It is presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.

The trailer of the film drops tomorrow.











