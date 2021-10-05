Website Logo
  • Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Entertainment

Makers drop the trailer of Jyotika-starrer Udanpirappe

Poster of Tamil film Udanpirappe (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of the Jyotika-starrer Tamil language film Udanpirappe dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated film on Monday. Written and directed by Era Saravanan, the family drama marks the actress’ 50th film.

If the trailer of Udanpirappe is anything to go by, the film is set in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district and revolves around two siblings Vairavan (Sasikumar) and Mathangi (Jyotika). While Vairavan is of the belief that justice has to be claimed anyhow, Mathangi’s husband Sargunam (Samuthirakani) rests his faith in the law. As differences intensify over the years, the two get driven by the goal of uniting their families.

Talking about the film and what led her to say yes to it, Jyotika said, “Family and relationships have always been the core of my being. When I was narrated the story, I knew I wanted to be a part of this emotionally satisfying family drama. It has been a delightful experience working with a talented ensemble cast and putting together this labour of love and passion. Udanpirappe is also my 50th film, and as an actor, I am thankful for all the love my fans have showered on me over the years.”

Suriya, who has bankrolled the film under the banner of 2D Entertainment, added, “It is a heart-warming film brought to life by some fine actors and we believe it will resonate with audiences in India and beyond, and also bring families together this festive season of Dussehra.”

In addition to Jyotika, Sasikumar, and Samuthirakani, Udanpirappe also features Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sija Rose in important roles. The film is set to stream directly on Amazon Prime Video from October 14.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

