  Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Makers drop new song from Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato

The film is set to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

Zwigato Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato launched a new song on Tuesday. Titled “Yeh Raat,” the song has been sung by the talented Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Hitesh Sonik. “Yeh Raat” is a beautiful blend of melody and inspiration.

The heartfelt lyrics penned by Devanshu and Geet add a touch of uniqueness to this soft yet impactful composition

Zwigato, a slice-of-life drama directed by Nandita Das starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, is a cinematic masterpiece that combines two entirely different worlds of entertainment.

It tells the story of a delivery rider navigating his way through the gig economy and rating system, highlighting the struggles of the common service-class man.

 

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, the film is set to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

