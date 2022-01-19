Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to receive Canadian Screen Awards Special Honour

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who rose to international fame with the global success of her Netflix show Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been selected for this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced the winners of its special awards, a precursor to the annual weeklong bash recognizing the best in homegrown film, television, and screen-based media.

According to reports, Ramakrishnan landed the lead role after an open casting call that drew 15,000 responses to play Devi, a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl growing up in Southern California who is focused on fitting in and searching for love, and all the while dealing with the sudden death of her father. She will receive the Radius Award for “making waves globally”.

The CSA, which recognizes the best in Canadian film, TV, and digital content, will also honor veteran Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Bob Cole with a lifetime achievement award.

Nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards will be announced on February 15. The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television will stage the CSAs on April 10.

Ramakrishnan will next be seen in Pixar’s Turning Red, voicing the role of Priya. She is currently busy filming the third season of Never Have I Ever.