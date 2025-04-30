Dr Nandakumara MBE honoured for bridging Indian culture and UK arts

Dr M N Nandakumara MBE, the long-serving Executive Director of The Bhavan in London, was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature (honoris causa) by the University of London Worldwide on 29 April 2025. The award was presented by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE during the graduation ceremony held at the Barbican Centre.

Each year, the University of London Worldwide recognises individuals of outstanding achievement and distinction. This year’s honorary doctorate celebrates Dr Nandakumara’s decades-long contribution to the promotion of Indian arts, literature, and culture in the United Kingdom.

Delivering his acceptance speech at the event, Dr Nandakumara reflected on the unexpected journey that brought him from a small village in Karnataka to becoming a cultural stalwart in London. “Many sons and daughters of India have migrated to distant lands to pursue grand careers and fulfil mighty ambitions... but I am not one of them,” he began.

He described his early life in Mattur, a village known as the “Sanskrit Village”, and his plans to pursue a modest teaching career. “Until the mid-1970s, I was on a conventional path for someone from my village, Mattur, renowned as the Sanskrit Village.” But that path changed, he said, due to the influence of three people who shaped his future: his father-in-law Mathoor Krishnamurti, renowned SOAS Indologist Dr John Marr, and his UK-based PhD advisor, Dr Jeanine “Shanti” Miller.

“Upon my arrival in November 1977, I longed for my village and India, viewing my time in the UK as temporary, just enough to complete my PhD and return to my intended role as a college lecturer,” he told the audience.

However, his association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, then a fledgling cultural institution in London, changed everything. Initially joining as a volunteer and teacher, Dr Nandakumara became instrumental in transforming it into a vibrant centre for Indian classical music, dance, drama, and literature.

He spoke fondly of how passion aligned with opportunity. “Finding a job that resonates with our passions is an ideal we all strive for, yet it rarely materialises,” he said. “I am deeply grateful that this has been a reality for me since my first day at The Bhavan.”

Over the years, Dr Nandakumara has hosted and collaborated with many leading personalities from India and the UK. But what brings him the most satisfaction is the broader impact of his work. “It has been fulfilling to witness the integral role that India's arts now play in the cultural fabric of the United Kingdom,” he said. “Having even a small impact on that change brings me immense joy.”

He went on to thank the key figures who helped shape his journey: his father-in-law Krishnamurti, mentors Dr Marr and Dr Miller, former and current Bhavan chairpersons, and his wife Janaki, who he called “an incredible companion and support.”

Dr Nandakumara concluded his speech with two verses from the Vedic tradition: “Aa no bhadraah kratavo yantu vishwatah” – let noble thoughts come to us from every direction – and “Vasudhaiva kutumbakam” – the world is one family. “This phrase perfectly encapsulates my experience in London,” he added.

“Congratulations to everyone who has graduated today and thank you for this incredible honour. Namaste.”

The award marks a significant milestone in Dr Nandakumara’s lifelong service to culture and education, cementing his legacy as a bridge between Indian heritage and British society.