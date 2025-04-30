Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dr Nandakumara MBE honoured for bridging Indian culture and UK arts

He spoke fondly of how passion aligned with opportunity

Dr M N Nandakumara

The award marks a significant milestone in Dr Nandakumara’s lifelong service

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Dr M N Nandakumara MBE, the long-serving Executive Director of The Bhavan in London, was conferred with the honorary degree of Doctor of Literature (honoris causa) by the University of London Worldwide on 29 April 2025. The award was presented by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE during the graduation ceremony held at the Barbican Centre.

Each year, the University of London Worldwide recognises individuals of outstanding achievement and distinction. This year’s honorary doctorate celebrates Dr Nandakumara’s decades-long contribution to the promotion of Indian arts, literature, and culture in the United Kingdom.

Delivering his acceptance speech at the event, Dr Nandakumara reflected on the unexpected journey that brought him from a small village in Karnataka to becoming a cultural stalwart in London. “Many sons and daughters of India have migrated to distant lands to pursue grand careers and fulfil mighty ambitions... but I am not one of them,” he began.

He described his early life in Mattur, a village known as the “Sanskrit Village”, and his plans to pursue a modest teaching career. “Until the mid-1970s, I was on a conventional path for someone from my village, Mattur, renowned as the Sanskrit Village.” But that path changed, he said, due to the influence of three people who shaped his future: his father-in-law Mathoor Krishnamurti, renowned SOAS Indologist Dr John Marr, and his UK-based PhD advisor, Dr Jeanine “Shanti” Miller.

“Upon my arrival in November 1977, I longed for my village and India, viewing my time in the UK as temporary, just enough to complete my PhD and return to my intended role as a college lecturer,” he told the audience.

However, his association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, then a fledgling cultural institution in London, changed everything. Initially joining as a volunteer and teacher, Dr Nandakumara became instrumental in transforming it into a vibrant centre for Indian classical music, dance, drama, and literature.

He spoke fondly of how passion aligned with opportunity. “Finding a job that resonates with our passions is an ideal we all strive for, yet it rarely materialises,” he said. “I am deeply grateful that this has been a reality for me since my first day at The Bhavan.”

Over the years, Dr Nandakumara has hosted and collaborated with many leading personalities from India and the UK. But what brings him the most satisfaction is the broader impact of his work. “It has been fulfilling to witness the integral role that India's arts now play in the cultural fabric of the United Kingdom,” he said. “Having even a small impact on that change brings me immense joy.”

He went on to thank the key figures who helped shape his journey: his father-in-law Krishnamurti, mentors Dr Marr and Dr Miller, former and current Bhavan chairpersons, and his wife Janaki, who he called “an incredible companion and support.”

Dr Nandakumara concluded his speech with two verses from the Vedic tradition: “Aa no bhadraah kratavo yantu vishwatah” – let noble thoughts come to us from every direction – and “Vasudhaiva kutumbakam” – the world is one family. “This phrase perfectly encapsulates my experience in London,” he added.

“Congratulations to everyone who has graduated today and thank you for this incredible honour. Namaste.”

The award marks a significant milestone in Dr Nandakumara’s lifelong service to culture and education, cementing his legacy as a bridge between Indian heritage and British society.

barbican centrebharatiya vidya bhavanbritish societyhonorary degreeindian artsindian classical musickarnatakalondonthe bhavanuniversity of londonvedic traditiondr nandakumara

Related News

UK bank holidays in 2025
Travel

Your guide to UK bank holidays in 2025 and how to maximise your time off

Evening of Indian Classical Music: A Cultural Journey with Debasmita Bhattacharya
UK Events

Indian classical music in Newbury 13 May

China clears path for Indian pilgrims
Asia

China clears path for Indian pilgrims

MARKS & SPENCER-Getty
UK

Met Police probes M&S cyber attack linked to Scattered Spider

More For You

tony-blair-getty

Blair did not urge Labour to stop its decarbonisation efforts but said governments need to rethink their approach as current efforts are not working. (Photo: Getty Images)

Net zero policies not working, says Tony Blair in new report

FORMER UK prime minister Tony Blair has said current net zero policies are "doomed to fail" and called for a reset in the global approach to climate change, according to a report by the Tony Blair Institute, The Climate Paradox: Why We Need to Reset Action on Climate Change.

In the report’s foreword, Blair wrote that people "feel they're being asked to make financial sacrifices and changes in lifestyle when they know the impact on global emissions is minimal". He said strategies based on quickly phasing out fossil fuels or limiting energy consumption would not succeed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian man held after London attack on Pakistan High Commission

Indian community members protest outside High Commission in London last Sunday (27)

Indian man held after London attack on Pakistan High Commission

TENSIONS between India and Pakistan spilled over to the UK following the attack in Pahalgam, with heated confrontations between diaspora communities and a diplomatic incident involving the Pakistan High Commission in London.

An Indian man, Ankit Love, 41, was arrested last Sunday (27) for allegedly smashing windows at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Britain appeals for calm among Indian and Pakistani communities

The statement refers to incidents like the 2022 riots in Leicester.

Britain appeals for calm among Indian and Pakistani communities

BRITISH officials are urging calm among the country's large Indian and Pakistani communities following a deadly attack in Kashmir last week that has heightened tensions between the two nations.

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Indian-administered Kashmir, left at least 26 people dead and dozens injured when gunmen opened fire on visitors. It marks the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in years.

Keep ReadingShow less
RTS-meter-Getty

Energy UK, which represents energy suppliers, said 430,000 RTS meters were still in use at the end of March, and more than 1,000 are being replaced daily. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Warning over smart meter switch as 300,000 homes still use outdated system

AROUND 300,000 homes risk losing heating or hot water as energy companies race to replace old electricity meters with smart meters before a 30 June deadline.

The homes still use the Radio Teleswitching System (RTS), a technology dating back to the 1980s that uses a longwave radio signal to switch between peak and off-peak rates, the BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
BBC Asian Network

Monday’s live broadcast was more than just a celebratory gesture

BBC Asian Network

BBC Asian Network celebrates official move to Birmingham with live broadcast

BBC Asian Network has completed its long-planned relocation from London to Birmingham, marking a significant milestone in the broadcaster’s ‘Across the UK’ strategy aimed at decentralising operations and better representing communities across the country.

The final phase of the move was marked on Monday 28 April 2025, as the network’s last remaining programme to transfer, Asian Network Breakfast with Nikita Kanda, broadcast live from the BBC Mailbox reception in Birmingham. The celebratory event invited members of the public to be part of the experience, with listeners and local residents in attendance to witness the landmark moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc