Mahira Khan’s short film Prince Charming is out now

Mahira Khan (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-awaited short film Prince Charming, starring one of the most popular Pakistani actresses of all time Mahira Khan, is out now. Also featuring actor Zahid Ahmed in the lead role, the film premiered on YouTube on Friday. It has been garnering rousing response from fans ever since its premiere on the video-sharing website.

Khan took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously to announce the release of Prince Charming. The Bol (2011) actress tweeted, “Prince Charming! Out now”.

Prince Charming! Out now – on See Prime YouTube channel. https://t.co/fKN5DNZgne pic.twitter.com/HsGArXbCUX — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 6, 2021

The short film has been directed by well-known Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, who has several successful television shows and films to his credit. Prince Charming marks his directorial debut. Siddiqui also turned to social media and announced the release of the film.

Earlier, sharing the teaser of the film, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui had said, “She was promised her Prince Charming. She only wants what was promised – is that too much to ask? A look into the morning of Sheherzade, as she splits her time between her husband, her daughter, and her lover.”

Mahira Khan is also set to make her comeback to television after a huge gap of five years. The talented actress plays a pivotal role in director Farooq Rind’s next untitled show. Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan, Haroon Shahid, Shamim Hilali, Zainab Qayoom, Huma Nawab, Laila Wasti, and Omair Rana also feature on the cast of the show in significant characters.

