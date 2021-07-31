Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 31, 2021
Mahesh Babu looks stylish in the first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is one of the most awaited Telugu films. On Saturday (31), the makers of the film unveiled the first look poster of the movie.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share the first look poster with his fans. He tweeted, “Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi! 🙂 #SVPFirstNotice @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @madhie1 @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus #SarkaruVaariPaata.”

Well, the poster is quite good, and the actor’s stylish avatar surely grabs our attention.

Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on 9th August, and the makers have promised a ‘Birthday Blaster’ that will be out in another nine days.

The producer of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, tweeted the poster and wrote, “SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh has Landed in Style Here is #SVPFirstNotice Get Ready For #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on AUG 9th #SarkaruVaariPaata @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1 @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth JANUARY 13th 2022 Release.”

We are sure fans of Mahesh Babu would be excited for this ‘Birthday Blaster’.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to release on Makar Sankranti next year. The movie will be clashing with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, and Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s next.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

