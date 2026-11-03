Mahesh Babu enters gaming industry as investor in Indian PC and console studio

Highlights

Mahesh Babu has become a strategic investor in Mumbai-based Shortgun Games.

The studio is developing original PC and console titles, including a big-budget action-adventure game called Project Takedown.

The investment marks the actor's move into India's growing gaming sector, with the studio targeting international audiences.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is expanding his interests beyond cinema by investing in an Indian video game studio focused on developing titles for PC and consoles.

The actor has joined Mumbai-based Shortgun Games as a strategic investor. Founded by Jeet Chandan and Vidhit Mehta, the studio is working on original games designed for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Unlike many Indian gaming companies that have focused on mobile titles, Shortgun Games is concentrating on larger-scale projects aimed at international players.

The financial details of Mahesh Babu's investment have not been disclosed.

Mahesh Babu backs Project Takedown

The studio's first major project is Project Takedown, a big-budget, story-driven action-adventure game designed to compete with international releases.

The game is being developed for audiences in North America, Europe, the UK and other markets. Shortgun Games aims to create detailed environments, cinematic storytelling and layered gameplay that can match the expectations of established global gaming studios.

Explaining his decision to invest, Mahesh Babu said: “Interactive entertainment is the ultimate frontier where narrative depth, cutting-edge technology, and global culture intersect.”

He added that India had considerable creative potential and that the time was right to develop original characters and cinematic worlds that could connect with audiences around the world.

The actor also praised founders Chandan and Mehta for their ambition to create high-end PC and console experiences that could stand alongside international titles.

RRR action director joins gaming project

Shortgun Games has brought in action director Vicky Arora to work on the combat sequences for Project Takedown.

Arora's credits include films such as RRR, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Tanaav. His team has worked on motion-capture choreography, combat previsualisation and physical stunt performances for the game.

These live-action performances are incorporated into the development process to help create the game's digital characters and combat sequences.

Shortgun Games co-founder Vidhit Mehta described Mahesh Babu's investment as an important milestone for the studio, saying his understanding of large-scale storytelling and emotional connection would strengthen its ambitions.

Beyond Project Takedown, the studio is also developing Roll 'em Out, a cooperative indie game.

With its focus on PC and console releases, Shortgun Games hopes to establish Indian-developed titles in the international gaming market.