British workers spend the least time in the office globally, survey finds

Workers in the UK are leading a global shift towards hybrid working

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 24, 2025
British employees are spending significantly less time in the office compared to their counterparts around the world, with an average of just two days a week, according to new research. The survey, conducted by property agent JLL, examined the working habits of 12,000 employees across 44 countries and found that Britain ranks second-to-last in terms of office attendance, behind only the Philippines.

The survey reveals that many workers in the UK would prefer to spend even less time in the office, ideally only 1.5 days a week, reflecting the growing popularity of flexible and hybrid working arrangements since the Covid-19 pandemic. The findings come as businesses and employees alike continue to grapple with the future of work, raising questions about productivity, office culture, and the evolving expectations of the modern workforce.

Global office attendance trends

While British workers are averaging just two days a week in the office, the survey shows a stark contrast in other parts of the world. Filipino workers reported the lowest office attendance, spending only 1.4 days a week in person. In contrast, workers in Kuwait lead the way with the highest average attendance of 4.2 days a week, followed closely by China at 4.1 days.

Interestingly, China’s strong office presence comes despite the country experiencing some of the strictest lockdown measures during the pandemic. Greek workers were the only group surveyed who met their employers' expectations, spending an average of 3.5 days a week in the office, in line with what their bosses desired.

The rise of hybrid work in the UK

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have permanently altered the way many employees view their work environments. The concept of hybrid working – where employees split their time between home and the office – has gained widespread popularity, particularly in the UK, which has been labelled the “working from home capital of Europe.”

In November 2024, LinkedIn reported that 40% of job advertisements in the UK were for hybrid roles, the highest proportion across Europe. This trend has continued to shape the future of work, with many British employees resisting calls to return to the office full-time. Employers attempting to enforce stricter office attendance have faced pushback, particularly from younger generations.

Millennials push back against office mandates

Millennials, defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, have been the most resistant to the return-to-office drive. According to the JLL survey, one in three millennials has ignored their employer’s requests for in-person attendance, preferring the flexibility and autonomy of working from home.

In contrast, workers under the age of 24, or Gen Z, have been more willing to return to the office, spending an average of 3.1 days a week at their desks. This is higher than the overall average across all generations, which sits at 2.5 days a week.

Sue Asprey Price, JLL’s head of work dynamics for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, attributes this trend to the unique impact that the pandemic had on Gen Z. “Lockdowns shaped a whole generation of younger workers who spent their later education and early working lives without the cultural, social, and professional benefits that being with other people can bring,” she explained.

Asprey Price notes that Gen Z’s eagerness to return to the office is driven by their desire to engage with colleagues in person and experience the “happy and fulfilling” aspects of working in a shared environment.

The future of work: Flexibility as the default

The ongoing debate over office attendance is likely to continue, particularly as the UK government considers new regulations aimed at solidifying flexible working arrangements. Angela Rayner’s workers’ rights plan seeks to establish flexible working as the “default for all,” ensuring that employees have the right to choose where they work.

This plan would provide additional protections for employees, allowing them to negotiate hybrid working arrangements with their employers and preventing businesses from imposing full-time office attendance without justification.

As businesses navigate the post-pandemic landscape, the balance between flexibility and office culture remains a key challenge. While some employers argue that in-person collaboration fosters creativity and innovation, workers across the UK appear to value the autonomy and work-life balance that hybrid working offers.

Ultimately, the future of work in Britain will depend on how businesses adapt to these changing expectations and whether they can find a middle ground that satisfies both employer needs and employee preferences. For now, the trend is clear: British workers are spending less time in the office than ever before, and many want to keep it that way.

