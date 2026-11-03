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UK job satisfaction hits lowest level in 37 years as workers lose appetite for full-time roles

Falling enthusiasm for work reflects growing frustration over pay, flexibility and a lack of control, with men driving the decline in demand for full-time jobs

UK jobs

British workers are increasingly dissatisfied with their jobs as expectations around pay, flexibility and independence go unmet

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseNov 03, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Just 74 per cent of UK workers are satisfied with their jobs, the lowest level recorded since 1989
  • The proportion of working-age adults wanting full-time work has fallen from 57 per cent to 47 per cent in a decade
  • Men account for the entire decline in appetite for full-time employment, according to the analysis

Job satisfaction in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in 37 years, while fewer people say they want to work full-time, in a sign of growing frustration with the quality of employment and what it offers workers.

An analysis by the Resolution Foundation of the 2025 British Social Attitudes survey found that 74 per cent of workers were satisfied with their main job, down from 81 per cent in 2015. It is the lowest figure recorded since the survey first asked the question in 1989.

The findings point to a widening gap between what employees expect from work and what they feel they are getting in return. Pay, flexibility, independence and opportunities for advancement are becoming more important, but many workers say their current roles do not meet those expectations.

The survey, conducted by the National Centre for Social Research, covered 4,656 people aged 16 and over across the UK between late August and early October 2025.

The decline in satisfaction is also reflected in workers' attitudes towards their employers. The proportion willing to work harder than required to help their organisation succeed fell from 69 per cent in 2015 to 55 per cent in 2025.

Meanwhile, the share who said their job was interesting dropped from 74 per cent to 63 per cent. Only 26 per cent reported having opportunities for advancement, compared with 35 per cent a decade earlier.

Why are fewer people keen to work full-time?

The proportion of working-age adults who want full-time employment has fallen from 57 per cent in 2015 to 47 per cent in 2025, even as the share of people actually employed in full-time roles increased from 57 per cent to 60 per cent.

The shift has been driven entirely by men. The proportion of men who wanted to work full-time fell from 77 per cent to 62 per cent over the decade. Among men aged 30 to 49, the decline was sharper, from 86 per cent to 67 per cent.

Women's appetite for full-time work remained broadly unchanged, with 38 per cent expressing a preference for it in 2025, compared with 37 per cent in 2015.

The figures do not necessarily suggest that workers are rejecting employment. Instead, they indicate that the conditions attached to jobs are becoming increasingly important.

The Resolution Foundation found that 78 per cent of workers now consider a high income important when choosing a job, up from 67 per cent in 2015. Yet only 23 per cent believe their current job provides a high income, leaving a substantial gap between expectations and reality.

Flexibility is another growing priority. Some 61 per cent said it was important to be able to decide their own working hours, compared with 46 per cent a decade ago. But only 31 per cent said they had that level of control in their current job.

Principal economist Hannah Slaughter said workers increasingly wanted jobs offering flexibility, independence and financial security, but many felt those expectations were not being met.

She cautioned against interpreting the findings as evidence that people had become less willing to work, saying more research was needed to understand what was driving the change.

What does the decline mean for employers and the economy?

The growing dissatisfaction could have implications beyond individual workplaces. If employees feel less engaged and are less willing to go beyond their contractual responsibilities, businesses could face challenges around productivity, retention and recruitment.

The Resolution Foundation also warned that weaker engagement could affect labour supply and living standards, particularly if people choose to work fewer hours because their jobs do not offer sufficient financial or personal rewards.

However, the research offers little support for the idea that workers have simply become less interested in employment. Only 4 per cent said there was little intrinsic value in working, a figure that has remained broadly unchanged.

Sir John Curtice, co-editor of the British Social Attitudes report, reportedly said the difficulties facing Britain's labour market could not simply be explained by workers becoming more reluctant to work or change jobs.

He said financial rewards and flexible working hours had become increasingly important in keeping employees engaged.

For employers, the findings present a challenge that goes beyond filling vacancies. Offering full-time roles may not be enough to attract and retain staff if pay, working conditions and control over working hours fall short of what people expect.

The figures suggest that the future of work in Britain may depend less on persuading people to work longer hours and more on making employment more rewarding.

flexible workingfulltime employmentlabour marketuk workersuk job satisfaction
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