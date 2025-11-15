Mahesh Babu pays tribute to father Krishna as ‘GlobeTrotter’ launch draws huge crowds

Highlights

Mahesh Babu marks the launch day of GlobeTrotter with a personal tribute, sharing a throwback image of himself with his father, the late Krishna, and writing that he is thinking of him “a little more today” and knows he would be proud. The post comes just hours before a large-scale event at Ramoji Film City, where the actor joins director SS Rajamouli and co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran to unveil the first glimpse of the film.

Fans pack the venue while thousands more watch the live-stream on JioHotstar, making it one of the most anticipated moments for the project, also known as SSMB 29.

A moment rooted in legacy

The actor’s tribute echoes an earlier post this year marking Krishna’s 82nd birth anniversary, where he remembers his father as a guiding force. Krishna, who makes his debut in 1965 with Thene Manasulu, features in more than 350 films and becomes known for titles such as Gudachari 116, Mosagallaku Mosagadu and Alluri Seetharama Raju.





Mahesh Babu’s message adds a personal layer to an event already carrying high expectations in the Telugu film industry.

First look unveiled to fans worldwide

The event marks the formal introduction of GlobeTrotter, an adventure drama that has been in development for two years. Mahesh Babu addresses fans ahead of the launch, thanking them for their patience and saying it is time for the world to take its “first step” into the story.

First-look footage is screened at the venue and streamed live, with early visuals receiving strong responses. New posters of Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, released ahead of the event, also generate enthusiasm online.

Anticipation builds for Rajamouli’s next feature

Directed by SS Rajamouli, GlobeTrotter marks a major collaboration for Mahesh Babu, who leads a story centred on exploration and discovery. With a high-profile cast and a global-scale narrative, the project is already shaping up as one of the most anticipated Indian films of the coming year.

The official launch takes place at 7pm, streamed on JioHotstar, drawing viewers across regions and adding to the growing buzz surrounding the film.