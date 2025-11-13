Skip to content
Priyanka Chopra stuns in yellow saree with gun as S.S. Rajamouli drops 'Globetrotter' first look poster

The actor’s return as Mandakini in the global adventure film stirs excitement ahead of Ramoji Film City event.

Priyanka Chopra first look

Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra’s Globetrotter look as Mandakini fans say “Desi Girl is back”

X/@ssrajamouli
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Nov 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra’s first look as Mandakini in Globetrotter
  • Return to Indian cinema after six years
  • Starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran
  • Massive title reveal event set for 15 November in Hyderabad
  • Poster shows Chopra in a yellow saree, pistol in hand

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back, and with Rajamouli this time. The first look from Globetrotter dropped online and it is already all over social media. She is in a yellow saree, gun in hand, near a cliff. Rajamouli posted it with the line, “Welcome back, Desi Girl.”

Priyanka Chopra first look Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra’s Globetrotter look as Mandakini fans say “Desi Girl is back” X/@ssrajamouli


Priyanka's look

The image is not just another film still. It is loaded with intent. Rajamouli’s heroines have always carried quiet power, but Mandakini looks ready for battle. The bold colour, the stance, the gun, everything has a connection.

Priyanka shared the look herself, writing: “She is more than what meets the eye… say hello to Mandakini.” Mahesh Babu added his own line: “And now she arrives.” Rajamouli summed it up best: “Cannot wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini.”

What is next for Globetrotter

The launch event is on 15 November at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It is a big setup. Shruti Haasan is performing, and Divine is too. The teaser is going up on a giant screen, the biggest one they have used so far.


How fans reacted

Within minutes of the poster going up, fan pages flooded X and Instagram. One wrote, “Priyanka in a saree holding a gun? Rajamouli’s universe just levelled up.” Another called it “the comeback we did not know we needed.”

It has been years since Chopra headlined an Indian film, but her return under Rajamouli’s direction has clearly struck a chord.


A return worth waiting for

After Hollywood projects like Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, Priyanka is back in a space that made her. Globetrotter, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to release in 2026 with a global rollout.

globetrotter mahesh babu ss rajamouli priyanka chopra

