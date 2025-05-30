​Mahesh Babu fan brings live snake to 'Khaleja' 4K re-release in Vijayawada sparking chaos

The re-release of Khaleja in 4K was supposed to be a nostalgic celebration for Mahesh Babu fans, but in Vijayawada, things got out of hand when one fan turned a tribute into a real-life stunt.
In an attempt to mirror a well-known scene from the film, where Mahesh Babu’s character walks with a snake through the desert, a fan decided to bring an actual snake into the cinema. At first, the crowd thought it was just a prop. But when the snake began to move, panic broke out. The video of the incident quickly made its way online, with shocked viewers sharing it widely.
While theatres across cities filled with fans celebrating the film’s return, complete with posters, dances, and fireworks, this incident sparked concern about how far fan enthusiasm should go. Theatre staff had to escort the person out before the situation worsened.
Released in 2010 and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Khaleja had a slow start at the box office but eventually earned cult status. It co-starred Anushka Shetty and told the story of a taxi driver who finds himself caught up in a divine mission.
Mahesh Babu’s cult film Khaleja sees packed theatres during re-releaseTwitter/Amalapuram Mahesh FC
The re-release, now upgraded to 4K with Dolby Atmos sound, was one of the biggest for any Telugu film. Ticket sales before the premiere crossed £330,000 (₹3.5 crore) in India, with nearly 200,000 tickets sold on BookMyShow alone. Even in the US, advance collections reportedly hit £40,000 (₹43 lakh), prompting additional shows in multiple cities.
However, not everything went smoothly. Fans noticed that certain scenes and songs were missing from the new version, leading to outrage in some theatres. Videos showed audiences arguing with projectionists and halting screenings in protest. Missing sequences like the “Sunday Monday” song and popular dialogues led to frustration, with many venting their anger online.
The response to Khaleja’s re-release shows the deep attachment fans have to the film, but also raises questions about where to draw the line between celebration and chaos. Whether it’s re-enacting a scene or demanding every frame be restored, the film clearly still strikes a chord 14 years after its release.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game
The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.
Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.
Online reactions were swift and fierce. Some joked that Chalamet was whispering spoilers for Dune: Part Two, while others compared the couple to overly affectionate teens in a school hallway. Criticism also surfaced, with users questioning Jenner’s absence from her children’s lives during such outings. Still, many were amused and intrigued by their chemistry.
Chalamet, a known Knicks fan and frequent attendee, has been spotted courtside multiple times throughout the playoff season. Jenner joined him earlier this month for a game against the Celtics, though their PDA was more subdued then.
Their latest appearance marked Jenner’s return to MSG, and this time, the couple didn’t hold back. After the Knicks clinched the win, the two were seen celebrating in the Garden’s back hallways, high-fiving fans and soaking in the playoff energy. Jenner raised her arms in triumph as she ran past the Knicks dancers, while Chalamet cheered with fans along the tunnel.
The pair, who went public with their relationship in late 2023 after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert, have slowly become regulars at major events, walking red carpets and appearing at festivals together and their appearance at the Knicks game was no different.
And fans are now playfully noting a trend: the Knicks are undefeated whenever Jenner shows up. Coincidence? Perhaps. But it’s certainly working for now.