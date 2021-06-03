Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 337,989
Total Cases 28,441,986
Today's Fatalities 2,887
Today's Cases 134,154

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan to star in AR Murugadoss’ next?

Kamal Haasan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss is one of the biggest names down South. He has mainly directed Tamil films but has also helmed a couple of Telugu movies.

Now, according to a report in Tollywood.net, Murugadoss plans to get Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan and Telugu star Mahesh Babu in a film together. Reportedly, Haasan will wrap up the shooting of Indian 2 and Vikram, and then will start shooting for Murugadoss’ film.

It is said that Mahesh Babu will portray the character of a CBI officer and Kamal Haasan will play the role of a middle-aged man who is a father of a daughter. According to the reports, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar will also feature in the movie.

Murgadoss has earlier worked with Mahesh Babu in the bilingual film Spyder. The movie had done reasonably well at the box office. Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will be for the first time when the filmmaker will team up with Kamal Haasan.

Talking about other films of Mahesh Babu, the actor has Sarkaru Vaari Paata lined up. The shooting of the film is currently going on.

Meanwhile, Murugadoss currently doesn’t have any films officially announced. His last directorial was Rajinikanth starrer ARwhich released in 2020.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21
FILM
Pankaj Tripathi to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2?
NEWS
Raj and DK on The Family Man 2: It has proved to be our most…
NEWS
Kirron Kher makes an appearance in son Sikander Kher’s Insta live, thanks fans for their…
INDIA
Vistara explores new avenues to boost earning, aims 70 planes’ fleet by 2023
INDIA
India’s diamond exports may rise 20 per cent this fiscal, says CRISIL Ratings
NEWS
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha Akkineni’s The Family…
NEWS
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani booked for violating lockdown rules
FILM
Bombay to Dil Se: 5 Mani Ratnam films to watch on his birthday
FILM
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to lead Netflix rom-com The Netherfield…
FILM
Disney+ Hotstar obtains digital rights to Hungama 2 for a whopping price
FILM
Palm Springs International ShortFest announces lineup for 2021
Eastern Eye

Videos

#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…
Sherni Trailer Review | Vidya Balan | Amit Masurkar |…
Jagame Thandhiram Trailer Review | Dhanush | Aishwarya Lekshmi |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
REVEALED: Judges “secret” whistle blowing policy
England’s Robinson apologises for old racist, sexist Twitter posts
Reliance Industries chief Ambani draws nil salary in 2020-21
Mahesh Babu and Kamal Haasan to star in AR Murugadoss’…
Britain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to widen Covid…
Games and Gadgets to Help Keep Your Brain Active