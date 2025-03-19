Top 10 musical moments of Maham Suhail

MAHAM SUHAIL’S musical journey is marked by moments of wanderlust, drawing inspiration from different cultures and musical traditions, while setting new trends with her signature blend of electronic and folk music, samples, textural soundscapes, and innovative vocal and production techniques.

The London-based Pakistani vocalist, composer, and producer has reached impressive milestones, including her selfproduced and internationally acclaimed World Beat album Mitti, performances on prestigious stages, international collaborations, singing in seven languages, and bending genres.

Eastern Eye caught up with Maham to discover the 10 special moments that have shaped her action-packed career.

Life’s Sweet Song: Producing and releasing Life’s Sweet Song on January 31, 2025, marked a memorable moment. This is the second track in my new electronica era and my first submission to Universal Production Music Berlin briefs in 2024. I recorded the vocals in a DIY vocal booth I built at a friend’s flat in south London, using two vertically placed mattresses. The track is now being remixed by two DJs in New York and Bristol.

Got the global talent: Receiving my endorsement from Arts Council England for a five-year global talent visa was a significant moment. I got the document in July and moved to London three months later. Many people told me how difficult it is to get this visa, but I’m grateful it happened and allowed me to make such a life-changing career move. And now I’m here!

Special AV concert: Performing at the Opera House (Palau les Arts y Ciencias) in Valencia, Spain, in 2019 with my world-jazz Berklee band Maa-waraai (Transcendence) was one of the highlights. After two auditions, we were selected by top music industry professionals for the Discover-i concert. We performed my ambient/Sufi repertoire, accompanied by beautiful backlit projections of my digital artwork. The audience gave us a standing ovation.

First Pakistani at Berklee Valencia: In 2019, I was accepted into the MPTI (Music Production, Tech & Innovation) Master’s program at the prestigious Berklee College of Music Valencia on a scholarship. After requesting, they increased my scholarship amount. I became the first Pakistani to attend this Berklee campus. Later, young people from my hometown reached out for guidance and had courage to apply as well.

Stunned a Grammy guru: In 2019, I played my award-winning song Pauna 6 for Robert Kraft (ex-president of Fox Entertainment and multi-Grammy-winning composer) to get pre-release feedback at my Berklee College of Music Valencia campus. He was stunned by the playback and later said, “It’s such a uniquely beautiful piece! I’ve never heard anything like this before. What feedback should I give you?”

Making the Pop Kultur Fest trio: Being one of 10 fortunate global artists selected by the Music Board Berlin and Goethe Institut for a Goethe Talents residency, I performed at the Pop Kultur Festival in Berlin in 2017. I scouted musicians and formed a trio with an Austrian jazz pianist and a Taiwanese DJ remotely before flying to Berlin.

Mountain music inspiration: In 2016, during the Willow Tree arts residency in Hunza Valley, Pakistan, I discovered local folk instruments and fading languages. I stayed on at my own expense after the residency to organise folk rehearsals, interview maestros, and document their music. I conceived the idea for a fusion music project, which I successfully pitched to cultural organisations, leading to the production of a live festival and an EP in 2017.

Composing/producing Dil Mi Ravad: I composed and produced my song Dil Mi Ravad in 2020. After living in Spain and studying at Berklee for seven months, I had already scouted and assembled the ideal band and production crew for this Flamenco-Mediterranean-Persian fusion track. I knew I had to produce it during my time there, working with the best musicians and technicians from Berklee and beyond.

Terrific track: I will always feel connected to my song Sajjan Yaar, my first official release. Taken from my album Mitti, it is a modern gypsy fusion song that topped the charts on EthnoCloud, a world music charts and promotion website, in February 2020. The track dominated the charts in India for a full year.

