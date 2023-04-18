Madhuri Dixit treats Apple CEO Tim Cook to Vada pav amid store launch in Mumbai

Cook visited Mumbai recently for the opening of the first Apple store in India at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
By: Mohnish Singh
Seasoned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Apple CEO Tim Cook bonded over a plate of vada pav during the latter’s visit to Mumbai, the financial capital of India.
Dixit and Cook visited a local eatery in the city and feasted on some vada pav.
The actress took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of their meal.
“Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav,” Dixit wrote on Instagram alongside a candid photo of the two enjoying vada pav.
View this post on Instagram
Cook replied to the post in a tweet that read, “Thanks for introducing me to my first Vada Pav – it was delicious.”
Cook visited Mumbai recently for the opening of the first Apple store in India at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The store is being launched to mark the brand’s 25 years in the country.
A number of celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, A.R. Rahman, Raveena Tandon, and Mouni Roy met the 62-year-old on Monday.
Raveena Tandon also shared a snap with the CEO.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates!