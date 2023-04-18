Madhuri Dixit treats Apple CEO Tim Cook to Vada pav amid store launch in Mumbai

Photo credit: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Seasoned Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and Apple CEO Tim Cook bonded over a plate of vada pav during the latter’s visit to Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

Dixit and Cook visited a local eatery in the city and feasted on some vada pav.

The actress took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of their meal.

“Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav,” Dixit wrote on Instagram alongside a candid photo of the two enjoying vada pav.

Cook replied to the post in a tweet that read, “Thanks for introducing me to my first Vada Pav – it was delicious.”

Cook visited Mumbai recently for the opening of the first Apple store in India at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The store is being launched to mark the brand’s 25 years in the country.

A number of celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, A.R. Rahman, Raveena Tandon, and Mouni Roy met the 62-year-old on Monday.

Raveena Tandon also shared a snap with the CEO.

