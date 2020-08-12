Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt’s health: We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase

A few days ago, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the hospital due to breathing issues. He came back home after a couple of days, but yesterday, the actor took to Twitter to announce that he is taking a break from work for some medical treatment.

Soon, there were reports that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer stage 3. Today, Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt has released a statement about the actor’s health.

The statement from Maanayata read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”

Well, we too pray for Sanjay Dutt’s speedy recovery.

Talking about his movies, the actor will next be seen in Sadak 2 which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 28th August 2020. The trailer of the film was released today.

He also has films like Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Torbaaz.