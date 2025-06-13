Major delays on M62 after lorry crash causes fuel spill

Skip to content
Major Delays on M62 After Lorry Crash and Fuel Spill

Motorists are being advised to expect significant disruption

National Highways
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 13, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 following a lorry crash near Warrington that led to a significant fuel spill on the carriageway.

The incident occurred when the lorry struck railings on a bridge on the A49 Newton Road, causing fuel to leak onto the motorway below. As a result, the M62 has been closed in both directions within junction 9, and the junction 8 eastbound entry slip road is also shut.

Cheshire Police said the motorway could remain closed for several hours. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

National Highways confirmed that traffic is being diverted via exit and entry slip roads. The agency is working to install a new barrier and repair damage caused by the fuel spill. No clear timeline has been provided for when the road will reopen.

Motorists are being advised to expect significant disruption. There are currently delays of up to 60 minutes eastbound and 20 minutes westbound, with congestion building in both directions.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and allow extra time for journeys while the clean-up and repairs continue.

