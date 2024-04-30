‘Love Island’ winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan engaged

Fellow Love Island stars including Tasha Ghouri, Indiyah Polak, Dami Hope, and Toby Aromolaran were quick to offer their congratulations.

‘Love Island’ winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are officially engaged.

The couple, who won the winter 2023 series of the popular dating show and became fan favourites after it was realised they were the show’s first winning couple of colour, have been dating for just under 18 months having met in the South African villa that January.

The 25-year-olds took to social media to share their proposal pictures with the adorable caption: “Introducing the next Mrs Fagan.”

Kai continued his caption which was also shared on fiancée’s Sanam page too: “Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The pair were photographed on Saturday in Cambridge, with Sanam glowing in a white body con dress and Kai dressed to the ninths in a matching white shirt and jacket.

Hope wrote under the post, “Omg this the most beautiful thing to wake up to.”

Ghouri from Season 8 commented, “AHHHH!!!!! This is beautiful, congratulations to two amazing people.”

Fans also took to the comments to congratulate the pair. One user wrote: “Sobbing over people I don’t even know but this is so wholesome and perfect and I love you guys.”

During the final of the ITV show in 2023, the pair wrote love letters to one another, with Kai telling Sanam: “Every conversation we have you continue to amaze me and draw me closer to you, with all our goals, dreams and morals aligning.”