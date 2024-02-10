Love is in the flare

By: Neelam

IF YOU want to show yourself some love this Valentine’s Day, then look no further than my pick of the best flares this season. Showcasing 1970s nostalgia, flares are having a big moment. Love them or hate them, they work for most body shapes and can be dressed up or down depending on your mood. I’ve been through the high street and selected some of my top picks.

The Jetset denim flare: Super-stretchy, high-rise – what’s not to love? Flared denim is so flattering. They fit through the thigh and flare from the knee. Frame jeans are some of the best on the market and come in a range of washes. Pair with your favourite trainers or a heeled boot or court for a dressier look. The clue is in the name – they are a nofuss flare with minimal detailing, making them the perfect every-day or travel jean. And, with no pockets or hardware, they will sit close to the body and not add any extra distraction. Frame, £220

Tailored flared black trousers: For those smarter office days, look no further than a tailored pair of black, flared trousers. Black is perfect for those with a wider bottom half and the pinstripe detail on these will make your legs go on for miles. It’s perfect for petite girls. Pair with an oversized-fit blazer for an on-trend look. & Other Stories, £85

Flare leather: A little kick flare on Cos’ leather trousers is gorgeous. For those who don’t want an all-out flare, this subtle style still brings balance to the body while being slim through the leg. The cropped length means it can be paired with strappy heels. And if that wasn’t enough, they come with a matching double-breasted leather jacket. Made with 100 per cent real leather, these are worth the investment. Cos, £300

Flared cords: Red continues to have a moment and the flared cords from Free People tick all the boxes. Their super high rise makes them bang on trend for 2024 and the stretch fit means added comfort. Pair with the favoured trainers and cropped biker for the perfect style. These come in many colours giving as many options, depending on the wardrobe. Free People, £88 So, if you are looking for that little Valentine’s gift for yourself, then go for some flares to add some 1970s vibes to your wardrobe.

If you want to tap into that inner self-love some more, I’m holding an event for International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 2, in collaboration with Yoga with Jaina. Tickets are limited, so if you are interested, head to www.neelampersonalstylist.com/ events/ to book your space. I’ll be talking about how colour can boost your mood, increase your confidence and make you feel your most loved and empowered self.

Neelam Mistry-Thaker, is a fashion expert, personal stylist and style coach