Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lord Krish Raval’s vision: Strengthening community cohesion and UK-India ties

In his maiden speech at the House of Lords, Baron Krish Raval described himself as a “doorkeeper” whose role was “not barring access, but opening doors”.

Lord Krish Raval’s vision: Strengthening community cohesion and UK-India ties

Lord Krish Raval

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 21, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ASIAN peer Lord Krish Raval has pledged to dedicate his time to strengthening community cohesion and British Indian relations in his maiden speech at the House of Lords last week.

Baron Krish Raval of Hertsmere reflected on his three decades in leadership development across business, academia and faith communities, describing himself as a “doorkeeper” whose role was “not barring access, but opening doors”.

Raval was nominated for a peerage by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last year and was introduced to the Lords last month.

In his speech, he stressed the importance of community integration: “I learned that the political scientist Robert Putnam was right. Unattended diversity can fracture communities, but with intent and leadership, it forges strength. Inclusion isn’t passive – it takes effort.”

Raval shared his family’s immigrant journey, recounting how his parents came to Britain in the 1970s and ran a family business for 30 years.

“My parents, Suresh and Padma, arrived in Britain in the 1970s – not with nothing, but with capital and a commitment to service. They ran a family business – 30 years of dawn prayers, long commutes, and 10-hour shifts, yet mum still cooked a fresh Gujarati meal every night. That kind of sacrifice not only sustains families; it builds nations,” he said.

“Their values were inherited from my grandparents. At 15, my grandfather Manishankar left India as a cook’s assistant, alone and impoverished. He endured unimaginable hardship yet rose to become general manager of a large export business, with my indomitable grandmother, Kantaben, beside him. Their journey is a testament to resilience and the structures that foster it.

” The London-based professional, who chairs his party’s diaspora group Labour Indians, was awarded an OBE in 2018 by the late Queen for services to leadership education and inter-faith cohesion.

Raval also stressed the importance of strengthening UKIndia relations: “Since Manishankar Raval’s maiden voyage nearly a century ago, India that is Bharat, is rising as an economic and cultural powerhouse. A strong partnership is key to UK security, education, health, climate goals, and growth.”

He called for a “New Silk Road” linking India to the Middle East and extending beyond continental Europe to the UK.

Raval, who founded Faith in Leadership in 2007, also spoke about the role of faith in community cohesion. His organisation has trained over 2,500 faith leaders to serve their communities while building cross-faith relationships.

“Cohesion does not happen by accident,” he said, highlighting the work of faith communities in responding to crises such as Grenfell and Covid-19. Raval lives in Hertsmere with his wife Lucy and their daughters, Lukshmi and Sita.

He concluded his speech with a quote from Pandit Sriram Sharma Acharya: “Our world is one single family”. He added, “Integration is not just living together, but belonging to each other. Cohesion is the bond that strengthens our society.

baron krish ravalhouse of lordsuk-india tieslord krish raval

Related News

airport-immigration-iStock
News

UK updates US travel advisory over border enforcement

‘Will Gaza surrender if brutal strategy of famine is forced?’
Comment

‘Will Gaza surrender if brutal strategy of famine is forced?’

Heathrow Airport shut down
Featured

Heathrow Airport shut down after fire causes power outage

Senior Asian doctor tells Labour to ‘keep focus on race equality'
News

Senior Asian doctor tells Labour to ‘keep focus on race equality'

More For You

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
Who is Tommy Robinson, far-right agitator behind riots

Who is Tommy Robinson, far-right agitator behind riots

TOMMY ROBINSON is a far-right agitator accused of helping stoke England's worst riots in over a decade -- seemingly from a sun lounger in Cyprus.

While anti-immigrant demonstrators have been chanting his name at disturbances over the past week, Robinson has been commenting on the protests from abroad through countless social media posts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Who is Tim Walz, running mate of Kamala Harris

Who is Tim Walz, running mate of Kamala Harris

FROM his teen start in the US military to teaching in China and on a Native American reservation before entering politics, Democratic vice presidential pick Tim Walz packs a full resume -- and exudes folksy appeal.

A second-term Minnesota governor and now Kamala Harris's running mate, Walz brings a rural Midwestern perspective to her campaign as she squares off against Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi's coalition partners in new government

Modi's coalition partners in new government

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi will take the oath of office on Sunday (9) for a third term in power alongside coalition allies after his party failed to win a parliamentary majority.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats in this year's poll, 32 short of a majority in the 543-member lower house -- its worst showing in a decade.

Keep ReadingShow less
What happens in a UK national election?

What happens in a UK national election?

THE country will hold a national election on July 4 which opinion polls indicate will end 14 years of Tory-led government, spanning one of the most turbulent periods in the country's modern political history.

HOW DOES THE ELECTORAL SYSTEM WORK?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc