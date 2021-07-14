Live Andar Bahar – Playing Tips and Guides

Andar Bahar is a classic Indian game also known by the name Katti. It is one of the Indian card games that is solely based on luck. Hence, skills and strategies are not necessary, but you can do things to increase somehow the chances of winning. In this article, we are going to discuss some of the tips and guides that will increase the chances of winning.

Meanwhile, you can find live Andar Bahar tips and guides below:

Familiarize the game – It makes a huge difference to know the rules and terms of the game. The gaming rule is simple, but regardless of how simple the rule is, you won’t manage to make a win if you don’t know the rule in the first place. Key terms you need to familiarize yourself with include the following: Andar – left spot/box to place a bet on Bahar – right spot/box to place a bet on Longshot bet – It is a wager allowed in some live Andar Bahar variations. It allows you to bet on 41 cards before the match for the middle card lands.

Check for Variations – If you play Andar Bahar in live online casinos, you will notice plenty of variations, although these variations are quite similar to the classic Andar Bahar. If you want Andar Bahar with a different twist, you can try on other variations. Such variations come with advanced features, side bets, and other betting options. If you are going to try on the new Andar Bahar variation, you have to make sure you know the rules. That way, you will know how to maximize your gaming experience.

Know the table limits – Andar Bahar is an entertaining game thatyou will easily lose track of time, especially if you are fully immersed in the game. It is a must to remain focus while playing and keep your eyes on the goal. Make it a habit to check the table limits, especially when playing with a live dealer with side bets.

Manage your gaming budget – When it comes to gambling, sometimes things can get complicated, especially when it comes to money matters. In most instances, it is more difficult to practice self-discipline than to stick to the rules of the game. Andar Bahar's game rule is easy to understand, but what's difficult to observe is overspending. The rounds are fast-paced and require fast stakes, which makes it difficult for you to track down your spending. To manage your budget wisely, you need to set a particular budget for gambling.

