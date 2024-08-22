Lindt launches four new flavors in Lindor Range, including limited edition release

Returning for a second year due to popular demand, the limited edition Lindor Irish Cream Truffles make a comeback.

By: Eastern Eye

Lindt & Sprüngli, the globally renowned premium chocolate brand, has introduced four new flavors to its Lindor range, including Lindor Dark 70% Mint, Lindor Pistachio, Lindor Tiramisu, and a limited edition Lindor Irish Cream. These new additions, available in a 200g box at a recommended retail price of £6.30, are set to delight chocolate enthusiasts across the country.

Lindor Dark 70% Mint is a sophisticated treat for dark chocolate lovers, combining the richness of 70% Lindt chocolate with a refreshing mint filling. Available nationwide in grocery stores, independent retailers, Lindt Chocolate Shops, and online, these truffles offer an indulgent after-dinner experience crafted by Lindt’s Master Chocolatiers. The smooth dark chocolate shell, made from 70% cocoa, envelops a creamy mint center, delivering the signature Lindor moment of bliss.

Returning for a second year due to popular demand, the limited edition Lindor Irish Cream Truffles also make a comeback. Each milk chocolate truffle is filled with a creamy Irish Cream liqueur, offering the legendary Lindor melt-in-your-mouth experience. These truffles are available nationwide, both in stores and online.

For fans of nutty flavors, Lindor Pistachio is now available at Tesco and Lindt Chocolate Shops. This new creation combines the finest Lindt Milk Chocolate with a rich, smooth pistachio filling, offering a blend of nutty richness and creamy indulgence. Each bite reveals premium pistachios, making it an ideal gift for chocolate and nut enthusiasts alike.

Lindor Tiramisu, inspired by the classic Italian dessert, will be available from September. This flavor encapsulates Lindt Milk Chocolate Truffles filled with crunchy wafer pieces and a smooth mascarpone and coffee filling. It’s an innovative blend from the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, celebrating the tradition and sophistication of fine chocolate making.

Lindt & Sprüngli, a name synonymous with premium chocolate, has been enchanting the world for over 175 years. Founded in Zurich, this Swiss company is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector, with 12 production sites in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold in over 100 countries through 32 subsidiaries, branch offices, and more than 100 independent distributors. In 2022, Lindt & Sprüngli generated sales of CHF 4.97 billion, supported by a workforce of over 14,000 employees.

Lindt’s journey in chocolate began in 1845, and since then, its Master Chocolatiers have continuously combined expertise with the highest quality ingredients to create the finest chocolates. While the Lindor brand launched in 1949, the first Lindor truffles didn’t make their debut until 1969, originally as a Christmas specialty. Today, Lindt produces over one billion Lindor truffles annually, offering a wide variety of flavors, including seasonal and limited-edition varieties, with exclusive flavors available in Lindt Chocolate Shops across the country.

For those looking to explore Lindt’s exclusive offerings, Lind Boutique Chocolate Shops can be found in locations such as Bicester Village, Manchester Arndale Centre, and Bluewater Kent. Additionally, Lind Outlet Chocolate Shops are spread across the UK, from Ashford to York. Customers can also indulge in these premium chocolates by visiting the Lind online shop.

Available nationwide in all grocery stores, independents, Lindt Chocolate Shops and www.lindt.co.uk/shop.