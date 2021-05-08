Lilly Singh’s Late Night Show On NBC Ending Soon [Finale Episode Date]

By Pooja Shrivastava
Talk show host Lilly Singh’s time on NBC has come to an end. The network is ending “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” after a two-season run. The finale episode will air on June 3.
The show debuted on the network in September 2019 making Singh the only woman hosting a late-night show on broadcast networks. The late-night show replaced “Last Call With Carson Daly” at 1:30 a.m. ET slot on NBC in 2019.
However, this is only a small goodbye as Singh is already attached to star in a Netflix comedy series she is developing with executive producer Kenya Barris of “Black-ish” fame.
Singh will also develop other work with NBC including a first-look deal with NBCUniversal’s Universal Television Alternative Studio and will be developing unscripted projects for the company.
“I’m going to focus on the slate of projects my company Unicorn Island Productions is developing, and we’re saying good-bye to A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” she said in a statement. “I have a desire to make longer-form content telling underrepresented stories, which is difficult to execute on a nightly show.”
The Canadian YouTube star-turned host also gave a shout-out to her staff and touted A Little Lates work increasing the inclusivity of the genre.
“I’m so proud of the progress we made in diversifying late-night. We’ve given 21 people their late-night debut this season. That’s pretty incredible and it’s been a true honor,” she added.