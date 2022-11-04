Website Logo
  • Friday, November 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Lilly Singh to host and executive produce CTV primetime quiz show Battle of the Generations

Singh also is creating a new scripted comedy series for Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Lilly Singh (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

CTV has announced that well-known comedian and actress Lilly Singh has come onboard to host the inaugural season of its previously announced primetime quiz show Battle of the Generations.

The YouTuber and former A Little Late With Lilly Singh star will also serve as an executive producer on the game show that will test contestants on their cross-generational knowledge.

Each episode of the nostalgia-packed quiz show features four contestants representing a different generation, as they battle through multiple rounds of nostalgia-packed pop culture trivia.

CTV says that whoever triumphs in this unique game of time travelling trivia enters The Vault for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $25,000. It also reveals that casting is underway for the 20-episode show, which is set to begin production in February.

Singh, who signed a deal with Blink49 Studies and Bell Media, which owns CTV, via her company, Unicorn Island Productions, after her departure from NBC, expressed her excitement over the announcement. “I love a quiz show, so I’m very excited to host and executive produce ‘Battle of the Generations,'” Singh said in a statement. “I look forward to representing my fellow millennials across Canada and seeing all the generations bring it!”

“As millions of her fans worldwide know, Lilly Singh has found the heart and humour in generational differences throughout her career,” said Jennifer Couke, Executive Producer. “Battle of the Generations will showcase Lilly’s combination of creativity, pop culture fandom, and quick-witted hosting skills – including some playful generational jabs. We can’t wait for Canadian families to play along at home, undoubtedly rooting for the contestant representing their own generation”

Meanwhile, Singh also is creating a new scripted comedy series for Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan,’ says director Siddharth Anand
Entertainment
Have spent long time being secondary to men, now women need to have agency: Priyanka…
TELEVISION
Bumper In Berlin Trailer: Jameela Jamil plays a German popstar in Pitch Perfect spin-off
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra’s Miss World 2000 win was ‘rigged’ claims former contestant: ‘Everyone knew she was…
Entertainment
Boney Kapoor reveals why he opted for a theatrical release for his new film Mili…
FILM
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lauds Rishab Shetty’s Kantara
Entertainment
Kiss of the Con Queen: Ravi Patel to star in fact-based thriller
Entertainment
A Bollywood actress is ‘a lot more than being just size zero’ says…
FILM
Teaser for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘The Kerala Story’ is out now
Entertainment
Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Shah Rukh on his 57th birthday
Entertainment
‘Called Salman, Hrithik for gym tips’: SRK on his fitness regime during COVID-19…
FILM
Akshay Kumar to make his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW