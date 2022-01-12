Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 484,655
Total Cases 36,070,510
Today's Fatalities 442
Today's Cases 1,94,720

CRICKET

Lift ban on Yorkshire hosting internationals, says Rafiq

FILE PHOTO: Azeem Rafiq of Yorkshire appeals during a NatWest T20 blast between Yorkshire Vikings and Durham at Headingley. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AZEEM RAFIQ said the ban on Yorkshire from hosting internationals over the handling of his racism allegations should be lifted as the county club is taking steps in the right direction to bring about change.

In November, the 30-year-old former England under-19 captain, who is of Pakistani descent and played for Yorkshire from 2008-14, told a British parliamentary committee he had suffered “inhuman” treatment in his time with the county.

The scandal shook English sport and cost Yorkshire sponsors, with the England and Wales Cricket Board suspending the county from hosting international or major matches at Headingley.

New Yorkshire chairman Kamlesh Patel promised “seismic change” when he took over from Roger Hutton.

“It has been a whirlwind since I appeared in front of MPs almost two months ago, and what Yorkshire and Lord Patel have done to bring change is definitely a step in the right direction,” Rafiq wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“That’s why I believe the time is right to say they should be given back the international cricket so vital to their very survival. The people of Yorkshire should be able to watch England in Test and white-ball games at Headingley this summer.”

Rafiq said the county needed support to move in the right direction.

“If we’re asking an institution to look at itself then we should recognise when it begins to show it is genuinely sorry and attempts to start putting things right,” Rafiq added.

“Yorkshire need to be supported and helped to move in that right direction. They do seem willing to do the right thing now.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
CRICKET
Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’ on Yorkshire racism scandal
Sports
Fairytale end as Taylor seals New Zealand win over Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli back in form but South Africa take the honours on day one
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor
Sports
Boult skittles Bangladesh after Latham 252 to put New Zealand on top
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli ‘at peace’ with form as India gear up for Test decider
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli returns as India look to hit back against South Africa
CRICKET
Stokes should replace Root as England Test skipper, says Ponting
CRICKET
Ashes: England hold on in tense finish for draw in Sydney
Sports
Sri Lanka lifts ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules
CRICKET
Ali slams Cook’s captaincy in awkward on-air exchange
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
“What I always wanted to do was to work in…
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation in the ICU
Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall
Nehwal ready to fight back after injuries nightmare
Sidebottom apologises for ‘poor choice of words’ on Yorkshire racism…
Sri Lanka prison chief gets death penatly for massacre
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE