Lexi Hughes shares topless photo as Amanda Holden’s daughter steps into fashion spotlight at 19

Highlights:
- Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi Hughes, 19, shares a bold new modelling shoot on Instagram
- The photos include a topless image and a series of fierce wet-look poses
- Lexi made her catwalk debut last year at London Fashion Week before starting university
- Amanda Holden says she’s proud but admits having some concerns about her daughter entering the spotlight
Lexi Hughes, the 19-year-old daughter of TV presenter Amanda Holden, is making headlines after posting a striking new photo series to Instagram. The teen model, signed to Storm Management, shared a set of images featuring a wet-hair look, sultry poses, and one topless shot, prompting both praise and conversation.
With her confident presence and uncanny resemblance to her famous mum, Lexi continues to build her modelling career while balancing life as a university student.
19-year-old Lexi Hughes shares a bold topless pose onlineInstagram/lexi.hughes__
How did Lexi Hughes become a model?
Lexi signed with Storm Model Management at just 16 and has gradually stepped into the spotlight. Her official runway debut came in 2023 at London Fashion Week, where she walked for designer Tran Hùng, just a day before heading off to university.
Recalling the experience, she said, “I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really kind, and it was surreal to walk in such a beautiful show.” The brand is known for its commitment to sustainability, using 90% eco-friendly materials, a value Lexi said she was proud to support.
What’s in Lexi’s latest photoshoot?
Lexi’s newest Instagram post features three bold images, captioned simply “Wet look 👀”. In one, she crouches in jeans and a white vest top with wet, slicked-back hair, styled with white pointed heels. In another, she appears topless with only her arms covering her chest, giving a soft yet fierce over-the-shoulder look.
Despite limiting comments on the post, her followers quickly showed admiration. Comments included: “Jaw is on the floor,” and “Wow, beautiful look at you… gorgeous.”
Even her mum Amanda Holden, known for her own glamorous Instagram presence, liked the post, quietly supporting her daughter’s fashion choices.
Lexi Hughes shows off effortless confidence in her latest Instagram modelling postInstagram/lexi.hughes__
How does Amanda Holden feel about Lexi’s modelling career?
Amanda Holden has openly supported Lexi’s modelling journey but has also expressed her concerns. Speaking about her daughter’s London Fashion Week debut, the Heart Breakfast presenter admitted, “We were super nervous but incredibly proud.”
Holden, who shares Lexi and younger daughter Hollie with husband Chris Hughes, frequently posts glimpses of her family online. Despite the public exposure, she’s praised Lexi’s work ethic, especially juggling her modelling gigs with A-levels and university life.
Earlier, Amanda shared, “She’s worked really hard this year. She’s in a top university and is doing this all on her own terms. We’re just very proud.”
Lexi is signed to Storm Model Management and walked LFW before starting universityInstagram/lexi.hughes__
Who is Lexi Hughes’ boyfriend?
Lexi recently made her relationship Instagram official by sharing a candid photo of herself kissing her boyfriend while on holiday. Although his identity hasn’t been revealed publicly, Amanda seems to approve. In a previous interview, Holden joked about being the “embarrassing mum” but made it clear she supports Lexi’s choices, including in love.
Lexi recently made her relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of her kissing her boyfriendInstagram/lexi.hughes__
What’s next for Lexi?
At just 19, Lexi Hughes is already making a name for herself in the modelling industry. With a strong start, from walking London Fashion Week to her growing social media presence, she seems poised to follow in her mother’s footsteps, albeit on her own bold terms.
With Amanda’s cautious support, a contract with a top agency, and growing public interest, Lexi’s future in fashion looks bright and possibly even brighter under her own name.