Laxmmi Bomb trailer: This Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to offer full-on entertainment

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of the year. The posters of the film have already created a good buzz, and now, the makers have unveiled the trailer.







Akshay Kumar shared the trailer on Instagram. He posted, “Laxmmi Bomb Official Trailer Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali! 💥 #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany.”







Well, it’s an awesome trailer and it looks like a perfect amalgamation of horror and comedy. Akshay Kumar is at his best. In the trailer, he is simply fantastic and it looks like an award-winning performance by him. After Akshay Kumar, it is Ayesha Raza Mishra who steals the show in the trailer. She is just amazing. Kiara Advani looks damn pretty and leaves a mark.

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana and whoever has seen the original movie can easily see the similarity between the two films. However, it is Akshay’s performance that will make a difference here.

Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original movie, has also directed Laxmmi Bomb. The movie is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 9th November 2020.











