Swedish pet insurer Lassie enters UK market with AI-powered platform

Lassie has launched its AI-powered pet insurance platform in the UK.

The app rewards owners for keeping pets healthy with lower premiums and other benefits.

More than 60 per cent of insurance claims are completed in about six minutes, according to the company.

Swedish pet insurance company Lassie has entered the UK pet insurance market with a model that aims to prevent illnesses rather than simply cover veterinary bills after they arise.

The company, which launched in Sweden in 2020, combines pet health guidance, behavioural rewards and insurance into a single mobile app. It says artificial intelligence helps speed up claims processing while personalised health advice encourages owners to keep their pets healthier over the long term.

Lassie already supports more than 300,000 dogs and cats across Sweden, Germany and France. Its UK operations will be led by newly appointed country lead Andy Tomlinson.

Turning prevention into lower premiums

Unlike traditional pet insurance, Lassie encourages owners to take preventative steps to improve their pet's health.

The app provides guidance tailored to a pet's age and breed, along with vaccination reminders, activity tracking and educational content. Owners can also earn points by completing recommended health activities. According to the company, these points can be exchanged for rewards such as lower insurance premiums, discounts and loyalty benefits.

Customers who purchase insurance through the platform can manage their policies and submit claims directly in the app. Lassie said more than 60 per cent of claims are completed in around six minutes after users upload a photograph of their veterinary receipt.

Hedda Båverud Olsson, Lassie's co-founder and chief executive, reportedly said the company was created because pet insurance should do more than simply pay claims. She added that combining preventative care with insurance gives owners greater confidence while helping reduce health problems before they develop.

The UK launch marks another step in Lassie's European expansion.

Earlier this year, the company raised £56 million in a Series C funding round, taking its total funding to £87 million. Lassie said the investment will be used to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities and continue developing its preventative health platform.

As competition grows in the UK pet insurance market, Lassie is betting that technology and preventative care could appeal to owners looking for more than a traditional insurance policy. Whether that approach changes how pet insurance is used remains to be seen, but it reflects a wider shift towards digital health services and AI-driven customer support.