Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951

Wimbledon

Kyrgios wins five-setter in match held over two days

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after winning his first round match against Ugo Humbert. (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

By: SattwikBiswal

NICK KYRGIOS won his first match since the Australian Open on Wednesday (30), defeating French 21st seed Ugo Humbert in five sets at Wimbledon before declaring: “Not bad for a part-time player”.

The 60th-ranked Kyrgios triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7 in a match held over from Tuesday (29) evening when the final set was level at 3-3.

“Not bad for a part-time player,” said Kyrgios who had also defeated Humbert in five sets at the Australian Open.

“Ugo is an incredible kid and I knew I was a massive underdog.

“It was easy to get off the couch in Canberra as Wimbledon is one of my favourite events and I heard there was going to be a crowd so it was an easy decision to come here.”

“I got home late yesterday and was in such pain physically this morning, but it’s easy to get up with a full crowd and it was so much fun.”

“It’s a great change of scenery,” added Kyrgios who is playing his first event outside of his own country for the first time since the 2020 Australian Open.

Kyrgios shrugged off an ugly-looking fall in the 13th game of the final set when his right knee buckled beneath him.

On Tuesday (29), he was overheard muttering that Court One was a joke.

His 23 aces and 51 winners sent him into a second round clash with Italy’s Gianluca Mager.

Four of those aces had come on Tuesday (29) in the first game of the fourth set, a service game which took just 43 seconds.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Sania all set to return to Grand Slam stage
Wimbledon
Djokovic into last 32 despite series of falls on Centre Court
Wimbledon
‘Heartbroken’ Serena quits Wimbledon in tears
Wimbledon
Federer survives scare to reach second round
Wimbledon
Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round
Wimbledon
Venus Williams marks 90th Grand Slam appearance with win
Wimbledon
Djokovic reveals Draper’s father wanted him to be British
Wimbledon
Federer and Serena primed for openers on Super Tuesday
Wimbledon
Murray survives scare in Wimbledon singles comeback
Wimbledon
Former champion Muguruza powers into second round
Wimbledon
Third seed Tsitsipas knocked out of Wimbledon in first round
Wimbledon
Djokovic avoids scare to get off to winning start
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away
Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sania all set to return to Grand Slam stage
Tiger Shroff starts filming Heropanti 2 in Mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra to resume filming Thank God from July
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: Toofaan was liberating to direct
John Abraham joins the sets of Pathan in Mumbai
Kamal Haasan and Vetri Maaran set to join hands for…