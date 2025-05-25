Kush Maini becomes first Indian to win Formula 2 Sprint Race

KUSH MAINI became the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix, achieving the milestone at the track on Saturday, 24 May.
Maini’s victory at Monaco marked his first win of the F2 season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil.
He is the first Indian driver to secure a victory at the circuit, known for its prestige in the racing world.
Maini started the race from pole position as the BWT Alpine F1 team reserve driver. He made a strong start and maintained his lead throughout the race.
“P1 and first Indian to win at Monaco. It’s a great honour and dream come true really. I want to thank DAMS and everyone who’s supported me. We keep believing,” said Maini after the race during the podium ceremony.
Maini had qualified P10 for Sunday’s Feature Race, which placed him in pole position for the Sprint Race because of the reverse grid system. From the lights out, Maini led all 30 laps of the race.
Maini said the Monaco win was important for his confidence and performance this season, following a difficult start to 2025.
Indian business tycoon Gautam Singhania was seen in the pit lane congratulating Maini after the win. Singhania’s JK Racing, along with TVS Racing, has supported Maini’s racing career from the beginning.
Maini will look to carry the momentum from Saturday’s win to the Feature Race on Sunday and then to the race in Barcelona next weekend.
(With inputs from agencies)
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post