  • Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The Pakistani-American comedian actor is also known for role in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season four at Hulu.

Nanjiani will appear in a recurring role that is mostly being kept under wraps but his character will be integral to the investigation, according to Variety.

The new season also features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Molly Shannon with Meryl Streep, and the lead trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez set to reprise their roles.

Martin, Gomez, and Short play three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and end up finding themselves in the middle of one when a murder takes place in their Upper West Side apartment building. The show has been critically acclaimed for three seasons.

Martin, John Hoffman, Short, and Gomez all executive produce Only Murders in the Building along with Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. It was created by Martin and Hoffman for 20th Television Studio.

Nanjiani is best known for his role in the romantic comedy The Big Sick. He starred in the movie and also wrote the screenplay with his wife Emily Gordon.

The Pakistani-American comedian actor is also known for his role in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Kerala to launch India’s first govt-owned streaming platform
NEWS
I do selective work out of choice: Karisma Kapoor
NEWS
My dream is to work with Salman, says Pakistani actress Sarah Khan
NEWS
Netflix drops trailer for dark comedy ‘Murder Mubarak’
NEWS
Modi meets legendary actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai
NEWS
Meera Syal to narrate ‘A History Of Women In 101 Objects’ audiobook
NEWS
‘She Creates Change’: Charithra Chandran, Freida Pinto among narrators of gender equality film…
NEWS
‘Lakadbaggha’ to launch as a comic book at ComicCon 2024
NEWS
Kanpur’s Vaibhav Gupta wins Indian Idol 14
NEWS
SRK, Suhana groove to ‘Chammak Challo’ with Akon, Salman plays drums
NEWS
Vir Das, Richa Chadha condemn Spanish tourist’s gang rape
TELEVISION
Khan trio dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW