  • Monday, July 26, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361
Entertainment

Kriti Sanon on Mimi: The film happened at a time when I was craving to do a meaty part

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her movie Mimi which is all set to start streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix soon. The movie revolves around an aspiring actress who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple.

It’s Kriti’s first female-led film, and recently while speaking to PTI, the actress opened up about the movie. She said, “Female-led films are usually expected to be serious, I don’t know why, I don’t understand it. When the team was coming up with the tagline, ‘It’s nothing like what you are expecting,’ it came from the fact that we were hearing a lot of things people felt Mimi was.”

“Someone told me OTT platform is good for this kind of a film. I figured later that they thought it’s a female-led film so it will be an art (house) film, that it will be an intense movie because it is based on surrogacy,” she added.

Mimi is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Kriti got the first narration of the film after the release of Luka Chuppi which was also backed by Vijan. The actress says that Mimi came her way when she was looking to do meaty roles.

She said, “The film happened at a time when I was craving to do a meaty part. I felt I was ready to take on a project and lead it, have it on my shoulders and take that responsibility. I love how such a sensitive, emotional subject became an extremely entertaining script with lots of humour in it. I like when we say something sensitive while making the audience laugh.”       Sanon said she is fortunate to be in a space where the projects that are coming her way are not only pushing her to take more risks as an artiste but also are closer to what she has always wanted to do.”

Kriti made her debut with Heropanti and later starred in movies like Dilwale and Raabta. However, it was with Bareilly Ki Barfi she tried something new and it worked well for her.

“It (Bareilly Ki Barfi) was something which was away from my world. People loved me in that and that gave me more confidence to take more risks. Then Luka Chuppi ended up doing well too. So you do start feeling that there is validation, that the audiences are liking the work you are doing.”

Kriti has proved her mettle as an actor. Even if her films didn’t do well at the box office, her performances were appreciated.

Talking about her journey in the industry, the actress said, “I am right now in that space where I have always craved to be in. When you start and don’t come from a film background, it takes a while for your career to get a kickstart. Even after getting a great debut, it takes a while for your second film to come. You are being judged from your first film.”

“It takes time for people to notice you as an actor. I have been fortunate that I always had projects on my table to choose from. Today, the projects are closer to what I had always craved to do. Now there are better options,” she added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vahhaychy. It also stars Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

