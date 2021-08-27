Kriti Sanon on Mimi: Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere every actor craves for

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi started streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix on 26th July 2021. The movie received positive reviews from the critics, and even the audience has liked it.

On Thursday (26) as the film completed one month of its release Kriti took to Instagram to thank everyone for the love that they have been pouring on Mimi.

She posted, “Its been a month since #Mimi released.. and the love is still pouring! ♥️🥰 Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere every actor craves for! I’m so overwhelmed and glad that the film got what it truly deserved.. 💖💖 Are you #Mimified yet?? #1MonthOfMimi @laxman.utekar @maddockfilms #DineshVijan @pankajtripathi #ManojPahwa #SupriyaPathak @saietamhankar @arrahman @rohanshankar06.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saie Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Jacob Smith.

Kriti’s performance in the film is being appreciated a lot. It is regarded as one of the best performances of her career.

Talking about other films of Kriti, she will be seen in movies like Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush, and Ganapath. A few days ago, it was announced that Ganapth will release during the Christmas 2022 weekend.

There are reports that the actress will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, there’s no official announcement about it.