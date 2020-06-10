Kriti Sanon loses track of day and date amid lockdown

It has been more than two months since India went into complete lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak. Everybody’s life has come to a standstill due to the ongoing pandemic and actress Kriti Sanon is no different.
“There has not been anything new as such but what option do we have? It feels like time is just passing by. At times, I do not even realise which day or date it is,” says the actress, who is quarantining with her entire family at her Mumbai apartment.
Before lockdown came into effect towards the end of March, Sanon was shooting for her forthcoming film Mimi, a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). The actress says that she is terribly missing being on the sets and following her daily routine.
“For the first month or so, I was really chilling. But honestly, I now miss being on the sets and going through my normal, daily routine,” she shares.
Though Sanon misses going to work and following her daily routine, she does feel that the ongoing lockdown has healed nature to a great extent. “Surely, lockdown brought along tonnes of problems and difficulties for many people. But in hindsight, I feel even a busy city like Mumbai has been much calmer. You could see a clearer sky, and even hear birds chirping. That way, it has been great,” she concludes.
Sanon’s next Mimi features her in the lead role of a surrogate mother. Well-known actor Pankaj Tripathi also plays an important role in the movie. Mimi reunites both the actors with Laxman Utekar, the director of their superhit film Luka Chuppi (2019).