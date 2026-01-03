Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Kolkata release Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI instruction

Move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh

Kolkata release Mustafizur Rahman on BCCI instruction

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 03, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS have released fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh after being told to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Saturday (3) amid growing tensions between the countries.

Last month, hundreds protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was beaten and set on fire in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

A total of 12 people were arrested in connection with his death.

The incident worsened relations between India and its neighbour, with ties already strained after Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her in 2024.

"Due to recent developments going on all across, the BCCI has instructed the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Indian news agency ANI.

"They can ask for a replacement if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player."

Mustafizur, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches.

He was signed by Kolkata in last month's auction for a fee of £760,000 ($1.02 million), making him the most expensive player from Bangladesh in IPL history.

Later on Saturday, Kolkata confirmed Mustafizur had been released.

"BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course," the team added in a statement.

Reuters has approached Mustafizur for comment.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26, after India and Sri Lanka co-host the Twenty20 World Cup starting in February.

(Reuters)

kolkata knight ridersindia-bangladesh relationssheikh hasinamustafizur rahman

Related News

Stokes urges full commitment from England in final Ashes clash
Featured

Stokes urges full commitment from England in final Ashes clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup after knee injury
Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi doubtful for T20 World Cup after knee injury

Arjun Erigaisi becomes second Indian to win World Blitz medal
Sports

Arjun Erigaisi becomes second Indian to win World Blitz medal

Luke Littler leads darts’ surge from pubs to packed arenas
Sports

Luke Littler leads darts’ surge from pubs to packed arenas

More For You

​Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja speaks to the media, announcing his international cricket retirement during a press conference at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 02, 2026. (Photo: Getty Images)

Usman Khawaja to retire after final Ashes Test, speaks on racial stereotyping

USMAN KHAWAJA said on Friday he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, while speaking about what he described as “racial stereotyping” during his career.

The 39-year-old is set to play his final Test, if selected, when the match begins in Sydney on Sunday, ending speculation over his future.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us