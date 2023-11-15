Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Trending Now:  
Eastern Eye

CRICKET

Kohli, Shami star as India reach World Cup final

Shami finished with figures of seven for 57

India players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s Virat Kohli struck a record 50th hundred and fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s seven-wicket haul proved equally crucial as the unbeaten hosts overpowered New Zealand by 70 runs in a high-scoring match on Wednesday (15) to march into the World Cup final.

Kohli’s 117 and a blistering 105 from Shreyas Iyer helped India post 397 for four wickets after they won the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, where the hosts had lifted their second and last 50-over World Cup trophy in 2011.

In reply, New Zealand, who beat India at the same stage in the 2019 tournament, were bundled out for 327 in the 49th over with Daryl Mitchell’s excellent innings of 134 proving to be in vain.

Australia and South Africa meet in the second semi-final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday (16), with the final on Sunday (19) in Ahmedabad.

Mitchell added 181 for the third wicket with Kane Williamson to keep the Black Caps firmly in the chase but Shami, who sent back both openers, returned to dismiss the New Zealand captain and Tom Latham in one over to put India on top.

The right-handed Mitchell suffered cramps after getting past his hundred but continued to plunder runs with Glenn Phillips during a 75-run stand before the latter fell for a 33-ball 41.

The target ultimately proved too steep, however, as the Indian juggernaut rolled on for their 10th win in as many matches in the 50-over showpiece.

Shami finished with figures of seven for 57, his third five-wicket haul in the tournament.

Kohli’s knock, which came off 113 balls, gave him the record for the highest number of centuries in the 50-overs format of the game, taking him past Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian batting great who was in the stands to applaud the feat.

After scampering two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to get to his mark, Kohli took off his helmet and bowed to the stands where television cameras showed Tendulkar and former England soccer captain David Beckham standing and clapping in appreciation.

The 35-year-old hit nine fours and two sixes before holing out in the deep off fast bowler Tim Southee, who took three wickets for 100.

Iyer’s blistering 105, which came off 70 balls and was studded with four fours and eight sixes, provided the late fireworks for India.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who made 47, gave the hosts a rollicking start in a 71-run opening stand with Shubman Gill.

Gill retired hurt due to leg cramps but returned to resume his innings and finished unbeaten on 80.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Kohli scores record 50th ODI ton
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
India win toss, bat first against New Zealand in semi-final
Sports
India’s Sehwag and Edulji go into Cricket Hall of Fame
Sports
Kusal Mendis pleads for revocation of Sri Lanka cricket board’s suspension
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Dravid hails Iyer as backbone of middle-order
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Kohli falls halfway to record 50th ODI ton
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Allan Donald to quit as fast-bowling coach for Bangladesh
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Don’t count Afghanistan out yet, says coach Trott
Sports
Sri Lanka court restores sacked cricket board
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Angelo Mathews brands Shakib ‘disgraceful’ for ‘stooping so low’
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Kohli’s ton equals Tendulkar record as India crush South Africa
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-final bid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW