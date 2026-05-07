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KJ Apa accuses Mr Fantasy of damaging his reputation after 'Do Me Right' video

The actor shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday

KJ Apa accuses Mr Fantasy of damaging his reputation after 'Do Me Right' video

Mr Fantasy has built a strong online following partly because of his striking resemblance to Apa

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 07, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • KJ Apa publicly called out Mr Fantasy in a new Instagram post
  • The actor claimed the viral figure’s resemblance to him has affected his reputation and career
  • The dispute intensified after Mr Fantasy released the Do Me Right music video featuring several of Apa’s friends

KJ Apa says Mr Fantasy has crossed a line

Riverdale actor KJ Apa has publicly criticised viral internet personality Mr Fantasy, accusing him of copying his image and causing damage to his career.

The actor shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday (6 May), saying he could no longer ignore the situation surrounding Mr Fantasy and the growing confusion between them.

“Enough is enough. I won’t sit back any longer and watch someone attempt to ruin my life and everything I have worked for,” Apa wrote alongside a video post.

KJ’s pals defended him in the comments.Instagram/ KJ Apa

Mr Fantasy resemblance has sparked years of speculation

Mr Fantasy has built a strong online following partly because of his striking resemblance to Apa. Social media users have frequently compared the two, pointing to similar tattoos, facial features and styling.

Although rumours and speculation have circulated for years, Apa has consistently denied any connection to Mr Fantasy in previous interviews.

The actor’s frustration appeared to deepen after Mr Fantasy released the music video for Do Me Right, which included appearances from several people within Apa’s social circle.

KJ Apa says confusion over Mr Fantasy is affecting work opportunities

Apa claimed the ongoing comparisons involving Mr Fantasy have started to impact both his public image and professional life. According to the actor, the situation has already led to lost work opportunities.

He did not elaborate further on the specific projects affected, but his statement marked the strongest response yet to the online comparisons that have followed both men in recent years.

The public fallout between KJ Apa and Mr Fantasy has since triggered widespread discussion online, with fans divided over the resemblance and the actor’s decision to address the issue directly.

mr fantasymusicinstagram postkj apa

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