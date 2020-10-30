Kirti Kulhari on streaming media changing the face of entertainment in India

By: Mohnish Singh







Kirti Kulhari is an actress who has proved her mettle not only in films but also in the web-space. She has been acting in web-shows since way before streaming media platforms became a hot thing in the entertainment space in India.

Talking to a publication, Kulhari says that the rising popularity and reach of digital media platforms have led everyone from top to bottom to reconsider their choices and whole career plans.

She shares, “OTT has changed the face of entertainment in India. Nobody saw it coming. OTT is not just at par with Bollywood but actually marched ahead especially in the Corona times. It has got a major push because of the whole situation. People, everyone from top to bottom, are reconsidering their choices, their whole career plans. OTT is going to be a big part of their plans; everyone’s plans in the times to come.”







Kirti Kulhari boasts of a few hugely successful digital shows to her credit, including Bard Of Blood (2019) and Four More Shots Please! Her show Four More Shots Please! has even been nominated for the 2020 International Emmy Awards in the Best Comedy Series category.

The actress adds that streaming media has forced creative people to get out of their comfort zone. “It is always nice to get out of your comfort zone. It has pushed people in ways they do not want to be pushed when you talk about creativity or a creative field. That is the only way to kind of go about in this kind of industry. I am glad OTT has done that. Internationally, it is leading in a way and I can see a similar change happening in the country,” she concludes.

On the work front, Kirti Kulhari will next be seen in The Girl On The Train. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the mystery thriller also stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary in important roles.











